Week 2 capsules

TV GAMES All times Central

Patriots at Saints

Noon, CBS

LINE — Patriots by 6

SERIES — Patriots lead 9-4; Patriots beat Saints 30-27, Oct. 13, 2013

PATRIOTS TO WATCH QB Tom Brady (16-36, 267, 0 TDs) was sacked 3 times vs. Chiefs, RB Mike Gillislee (15-45 rushing) had career-high 3 rushing TDs in team debut. … WR Brandin Cooks (3-88, 7 targets) was Saints’ 2014 first-round draft choice. … TE Rob Gronkowski (2-33) leads NFL with 68 TDs receiving, ranks second among TEs with 6,128 yards receiving since entering NFL in 2010. … DE Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) had 2 sacks last week.

SAINTS TO WATCH QB Drew Brees (27-37-291, 1 TD in opener) averaging 357.7 yards passing in past 15 at home. … RB Mark Ingram (17 rushing, 54 receiving) has 313 scrimmage yards and 4 TDs in past 3 at home. … RB Adrian Peterson played 9 snaps (6-18 rushing) in Saints debut. … TE Coby Fleener (5-54-1) in Week 1. … DE Cameron Jordan had 1 sack in Week 1. … LB A.J. Klein had team-high 11 tackles, forced fumble in Saints debut last week.

FANTASY TIP Patriots backup TE Dwayne Allen was only targeted twice by Brady in his debut, but he caught 19 TD passes in 5 seasons with the Colts and has been known to pop up when least expected.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(9) 124.0 RUSH 60.0 (23)

(14) 247.0 PASS 284.0 (8)

(7) 371.0 YARDS 344.0 (13)

(7) 27.0 POINTS 19.0 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(29) 185.0 RUSH 129.0 (24)

(30) 352.0 PASS 341.0 (29)

(30) 537.0 YARDS 470.0 (29)

(29) 42.0 POINTS 29.0 (25)

Eagles at Chiefs

Noon, Fox

LINE — Chiefs by 5½

SERIES — Eagles lead 4-3; Chiefs beat Eagles 26-16, Sept. 19, 2013

EAGLES TO WATCH QB Carson Wentz (26-39, 307, 2 TDs, 1 INT in opener) is 4-0 in September. … WR Nelson Agholor (6-86) caught a 58-yard TD. Free agent WR Alshon Jeffery (3-38 in Week 1) is 26-426 vs. AFC teams. … DT Fletcher Cox has 5 sacks and forced fumble in past 5 games vs. AFC. … LB Jordan Hicks has 12 takeaways (7i INTs, 5 FR) in his first 25 games. … K Jake Elliott makes NFL debut after replacing injured Caleb Sturgis. TE Zach Ertz (8-93) was leading receiver and LeGarrette Blount (14-46) was the leading rusher. CHIEFS TO WATCH QB Alex Smith (28-35, 368, 4 TDs) had 2 TDs of 75-plus yards last week. … RB Kareem Hunt (17-148 rushing, 1 TD …. 5-98 receiving, 2 TDs) set rookie debut record with 246 yards from scrimmage. … WR Tyreek Hill has 60-plus yard TD in 5 consecutive games. … CB Marcus Peters leads NFL with 14 INTs since 2015. … P Dustin Colquitt leads NFL with 394 punts inside the 20 since 2005.

FANTASY TIP Don’t expect repeat performances from Smith and Hunt this week, but TE Travis Kelce (5-40) could be overlooked after a quiet opener.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(24) 58.0 RUSH 185.0 (2)

(5) 298.0 PASS 352.0 (1)

(11) 356.0 YARDS 537.0 (1)

(4) 30.0 POINTS 42.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(10) 64.0 RUSH 124.0 (22)

(15) 200.0 PASS 247.0 (17)

(10) 264.0 YARDS 371.0 (24)

(9) 17.0 POINTS 27.0 (24)

Cowboys at Broncos

3:25 p.m., Fox

LINE — Cowboys by 2½

SERIES — Broncos lead 7-5; Broncos beat Cowboys 51-48, Oct. 6, 2013

COWBOYS TO WATCH QB Dak Prescott (18-24 passing, 268 yards, 1 TD) was efficient in opener … RB Ezekiel Elliott has 100 or more scrimmage yards in 12 of 16 career games, including 140 vs. Giants in Week 1. … WR Dez Bryant (2-43 receiving) was targeted 9 times in the opener. … WR Terrance Williams (6-68) had 151 receiving yards, TD in last meeting.

BRONCOS TO WATCH QB Trevor Siemian (2 TD passes, 1 rushing TD) threw for 219 yards and rushed for 19. WR Bennie Fowler III had 3 catches for 21 yards, with 2 TDs. Don’t expect that every week … RB C.J. Anderson (20-81 rushing) didn’t reach the end zone. … RB Jamaal Charles (10-41) is returning from nearly 2 seasons on the shelf. … WR Demaryius Thomas (5-67 receiving) is second to Antonio Brown with 497 catches for 6,937 yards since 2012.

FANTASY TIP Elliott rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries vs. Giants, but Broncos held Chargers RB Melvin Gordon to 33 yards on 17 carries after his 21-yard scamper on first rush.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(6) 129.0 RUSH 140.0 (5)

(9) 263.0 PASS 181.0 (19)

(4) 392.0 YARDS 321.0 (14)

(17) 19.0 POINTS 24.0 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(1) 35.0 RUSH 64.0 (10)

(14) 198.0 PASS 185.0 (13)

(7) 233.0 YARDS 249.0 (9)

(2) 3.0 POINTS 21.0 (16)

Packers at Falcons

7:30 p.m., NBC

LINE — Falcons by 3

SERIES — Redskins lead 17-15; Falcons beat Packers 44-21, Jan. 22, 2017

PACKERS TO WATCH QB Aaron Rodgers (28-42, 311, 1 TD in Week 1) averages 325.6 yards passing, with 19 TDs, 7 INTs, in 7 career games against Falcons, including playoffs. … WR Jordy Nelson (7-79 receiving, 1 TD) has 4 TDs in past 3 games against Falcons. … Packers held Seahawks to 50 yards rushing last week.SS Morgan Burnett played ILB to boost run defense with 6 defensive backs on field.

FALCONS TO WATCH Second-year TE Austin Hooper (2-128 receiving) had 88-yard TD in opener vs. Bears. … WR Julio Jones (4-66 receiving, 5 targets in Week

1) was 9-180, 2 TDs in NFC championship game. … QB Matt Ryan (16-21, 321, 1 TD) has averaged 351.6 yards passing past 3 games against Packers, with 11 TDs, 1 INT.

FANTASY TIP Falcons WR Taylor Gabriel (3-36 receiving vs. Bears) may be ready for bigger role now that he’s fully recovered from lower leg injury. Gabriel had 47-yard TD catch in regular-season victory over Packers last season. He could benefit from extra attention paid to Jones.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(15) 84.0 RUSH 64.0 (19)

(6) 286.0 PASS 308.0 (4)

(8) 370.0 YARDS 372.0 (6)

(20) 17.0 POINTS 23.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(17) 90.0 RUSH 125.0 (23)

(4) 135.0 PASS 176.0 (9)

(5) 225.0 YARDS 301.0 (15)

(5) 9.0 POINTS 17.0 (9)

Cardinals at Colts

Noon

LINE — Cardinals by 6½

SERIES — Tied 8-8; Cardinals beat Colts 40-11, Nov. 24, 2013

CARDINALS TO WATCH RBs Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Chris Johnson will share the duties after lead back David Johnson suffered a broken wrist in last week’s opener against the Lions. Williams, a seventh-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, will get the start, Coach Bruce Arians said. … QB Carson Palmer threw 1 TD pass and had 3 intercepted against the Lions. … WR Larry Fitzgerald is No. 9 on NFL’s all-time receiving list. COLTS TO WATCH QB Andrew Luck will miss second consecutive game. Jacoby Brissett, a recent acquisition from the New England Patriots, will get the start at QB over Scott Tolzein, who struggled in the Colts’ lopsided opening loss to Rams. … WRs T.Y. Hilton (3-57) and Donte Moncrief (1-50) combined to catch 4 of 10 targets for 104 yards in dismal opener. FANTASY TIP Palmer (27-48-269 passing) and Fitzgerald (6-74 receiving, 13 targets) will need to step up for the Cardinals after the loss of Johnson, who accounted for more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. COLTS (RK)

(27) 45.0 RUSH 75.0 (18)

(9) 264.0 PASS 150.0 (25)

(15) 309.0 YARDS 225.0 (25)

(10) 23.0 POINTS 9.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. COLTS (RK)

(15) 82.0 RUSH 63.0 (9)

(24) 285.0 PASS 310.0 (28)

(22) 367.0 YARDS 373.0 (26)

(28) 35.0 POINTS 46.0 (30)

Vikings at Steelers

Noon

LINE — Steelers by 6

SERIES — Vikings lead 9-8; Vikings beat Steelers 34-27, Sept. 29, 2013

VIKINGS TO WATCH WRs Stefon Diggs (7-93, 2 TDs) and Adam Thielen (9-157) teamed with QB Sam Bradford (27-32, 346, 3 TDs) for productive opener against Saints. Rookie RB Dalvin Cook (22-127, 3-10) set club rushing record in NFL debut. … DE Danielle Hunter has 81/2 sacks in past 9 games.

STEELERS TO WATCH QB Ben Roethlisberger (24-36, 236, 2 TDs) passed Fran Tarkenton for ninth all-time in passing yards last week (47,077). … RB Le’Veon Bell’s 32 yards rushing in opener tied career low. … Rookie LB T.J. Watt third NFL player in NFL history to have 2 sacks, 1 INT. in first game. … WR Antonio Brown (11-182) has NFL-high 492 receptions since start of 2013 season. … … Jesse James’ two-touchdown game vs. Browns first by Pittsburgh TE 2013 (Heath Miller).

FANTASY TIP Steelers WR Martavis Bryant (2-14) in comeback from yearlong suspension, has scored 11 times in 12 home games during career. Steelers are 10-2 at home when Bryant plays.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(6) 129.0 RUSH 35.0 (29)

(2) 341.0 PASS 255.0 (11)

(2) 470.0 YARDS 290.0 (17)

(5) 29.0 POINTS 21.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(8) 60.0 RUSH 57.0 (6)

(23) 284.0 PASS 180.0 (11)

(18) 344.0 YARDS 237.0 (8)

(13) 19.0 POINTS 18.0 (12)

Bills at Panthers

Noon

LINE — Panthers by 7

SERIES — Bills lead 5-1; Bills beat Panthers 24-23, Sept. 15, 2013

BILLS TO WATCH RB LeSean McCoy had 159 total yards on 27 touches vs. Jets. …FB Mike Tolbert (12-42 rushing, 1 TD). … QB Tyrod Taylor (16-24 passing, 224, 2 TDs, 1 INT.) ran 5 times for 11 yards. … In past 11 games, Buffalo defense has 20 sacks, 8 INTs and no fumble recoveries.

PANTHERS TO WATCH QB Cam Newton threw for 2TDs vs. 49ers and overthrew an open receiver for potential third score. … Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey played 47 of 67 snaps last week with 85 total yards from scrimmage. … Jonathan Stewart (18-65 rushing, 2-19 receiving, 1 TD) had a solid game. … TE Greg Olsen and WR Kelvin Benjamin combined for 3 catches vs. 49ers.

FANTASY TIP Stewart and McCaffrey might be gambles in run game against stingy Buffalo defense.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(1) 190.0 RUSH 116.0 (10)

(15) 218.0 PASS 171.0 (23)

(3) 408.0 YARDS 287.0 (18)

(13) 21.0 POINTS 23.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(3) 38.0 RUSH 51.0 (5)

(9) 176.0 PASS 166.0 (7)

(2) 214.0 YARDS 217.0 (3)

(7) 12.0 POINTS 3.0 (2)

Titans at Jaguars

Noon

LINE — Titans by 1

SERIES — Titans lead 25-20; Jaguars beat Titans 38-17, Dec. 24, 2016

TITANS TO WATCH QB Marcus Mariota (25-41, 256 passing, 3-26 rushing, 1 TD) returns to place where he broke right leg in 2016. … Rookie WR Corey Davis (6-69) is in line to be the team’s go-to receiver. … K Ryan Succop has made 38 consecutive field goals inside 50 yards and hasn’t missed since 2014.

JAGUARS TO WATCH Rookie RB Leonard Fournette (26-100 rushing, 1 TD) totaled 124 yards from scrimmage. … QB Blake Bortles (11-21, 125 passing, 1 TD) took a back seat to the running game. The Jags rushed the ball 39 times, nearly twice as many attempts as Bortles attempted through the air. Defense held Houston to 203 total yards. DE Calais Campbell had 5 sacks against the Texans.

FANTASY TIP Look for Jaguars WRs Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns to be featured more prominently following Allen Robinson’s season-ending knee injury.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(12) 95.0 RUSH 155.0 (4)

(11) 255.0 PASS 125.0 (28)

(12) 350.0 YARDS 280.0 (19)

(23) 16.0 POINTS 29.0 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(20) 109.0 RUSH 93.0 (18)

(18) 250.0 PASS 110.0 (1)

(21) 359.0 YARDS 203.0 (1)

(23) 26.0 POINTS 7.0 (4)

Bears at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE — Buccaneers by 6½

SERIES — Bears lead 38-19; Buccaneers beat Bears 36-10, Nov. 13, 2016

BEARS TO WATCH QB Mike Glennon, signed in free agency after spending 4 seasons in Tampa Bay, passed for 213 yards, 1 TD last week vs. Atlanta. … RBs Jordan Howard (52 yards rushing, TD), Tarik Cohen (66 rushing, 47 receiving) provided nice 1-2 punch against Falcons. BUCCANEERS TO WATCH QB Jameis Winston topped 4,000 yards passing past two years and became fifth QB to throw at least 50 TD passes in first 2 seasons. … Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber will share the workload at running back with Doug Martin sidelined until fourth game while serving PED suspension. … Two offseason acquisitions — WR DeSean Jackson and DT Chris Baker — bolster hopes Bucs will be more explosive on offense, sturdier on defensive line.

FANTASY TIP The addition of deep threat Jackson, alongisde Mike Evans (96 receptions, 1,321 yards, 12 TDs), could prove beneficial to Winston’s statistics.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. BUCCANEERS (RK)

(8) 125.0 RUSH NA

(21) 176.0 PASS NA

(16) 301.0 YARDS NA

(20) 17.0 POINTS NA

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. BUCCANEERS (RK)

(10) 64.0 RUSH NA

(27) 308.0 PASS NA

(25) 372.0 YARDS NA

(19) 23.0 POINTS NA

Dolphins at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Chargers by 3½

SERIES — Dolphins lead 17-15; Dolphins beat Chargers 31-24, Nov. 13, 2016

DOLPHINS TO WATCH QB Jay Cutler makes Dolphins debut after the team had season opener cancelled because of hurricane Irma. … RB Jay Ajayi coming off 1,272-yard season. … WRs Jarvis Landry (94-1,136 receiving, 4 TDs), Devante Parker (56-744, 4) and Kenny Stills (42-726, 9) won’t face Chargers CB Jason Verrett, who is out with an injury. CHARGERS TO WATCH Pass rushers Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram each had 11/2 sacks in opener at Denver. … Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (18-54 rushing, 5-25 receiving, 1 TD) against tough Broncos defense. … QB Philip Rivers (22-33, 193, 3 TDs, 1 INT.) his team into position for a game-tying FG after trailing by 17… TE Antonio Gates (2-17 receiving vs. Broncos) gets another chance to set NFL record for TD catches.

FANTASY TIP TE Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) had 8 TD receptions as a rookie but was shut out on Monday night. Don’t give up on him yet.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. CHARGERS (RK) NA RUSH 64.0 (19) NA PASS 185.0 (18) NA YARDS 249.0 (22) NA POINTS 21.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. CHARGERS (RK) NA RUSH 140.0 (26) NA PASS 181.0 (12) NA YARDS 321.0 (17) NA POINTS 24.0 (22)

Browns at Ravens

Noon

LINE — Ravens by 7½

SERIES — Ravens lead 27-9; Ravens beat Browns 28-7, Nov. 10, 2016

BROWNS TO WATCH Rookie QB DeShone Kizer threw for a TD and rushed for a TD in his debut. … Second-year WR Corey Coleman (5-53 receiving) last week, went 5-104, 2 TDs last September vs. Ravens. RAVENS TO WATCH QB Joe Flacco is 15-2 lifetime against Browns, with 24 TDs and 11 INTs, but he did not complete a pass in 2nd half last week and completed 9 for the game. … Terrance West (19-80 rushing) and Buck Allen (21-70 rushing) shared time in backfield after Danny Woodhead left with injury on the first drive. … WR Jeremy Maclin caught 48-yard TD pass last week in Ravens debut. … LB Terrell Suggs had 2 sacks in opener vs. Bengals.

FANTASY TIP Ravens’ defense might be a solid option going against a rookie QB.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(25) 57.0 RUSH 157.0 (3)

(20) 180.0 PASS 111.0 (29)

(23) 237.0 YARDS 268.0 (20)

(19) 18.0 POINTS 20.0 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(1) 35.0 RUSH 77.0 (14)

(19) 255.0 PASS 144.0 (5)

(14) 290.0 YARDS 221.0 (4)

(16) 21.0 POINTS 0.0 (1)

Redskins at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Rams by 2½

SERIES — Redskins lead 23-15-1; Redskins beat Rams 24-10, Sept. 20, 2015

REDSKINS TO WATCH QB Kirk Cousins (23-40, 240 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.) wasn’t sharp vs. the Eagles…. FA acquisition Terrelle Pryor (6-66) led all receivers. Team attempted 17 rushes, with Cousins and Robert Kelley each gaining 30 yards. RAMS TO WATCH QB Jared Goff earned first victory with career-high 306 yards passing, 1 TD. … RB Todd Gurley (19-40 rushing, 1 TD, 5-56 receiving) totaled 96 yards. WRs Cooper Kupp (4-76), Sammy Watkins (5-58) and Robert Woods (3-53) each got a share of Goff’s 21 completions, along with Gurley.

FANTASY TIP Rams’ defense scored 16 points vs. Colts, including 2 INT. returns for TDs and safety. It gets All-Pro Aaron Donald back this week.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. RAMS (RK)

(19) 64.0 RUSH 63.0 (22)

(16) 200.0 PASS 310.0 (3)

(21) 264.0 YARDS 373.0 (5)

(20) 17.0 POINTS 46.0 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. RAMS (RK)

(7) 58.0 RUSH 75.0 (13)

(26) 298.0 PASS 150.0 (6)

(20) 356.0 YARDS 225.0 (5)

(27) 30.0 POINTS 9.0 (5)

Jets at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Raiders by 13

SERIES — Raiders lead 24-19-2; Raiders beat Jets 34-20, Nov. 1, 2015

JETS TO WATCH RBs Matt Forte (9 touches, 36 yards) and Bilal Powell (12 touches, 39 yards) were useless from a fantasy perspective. … QB Josh McCown (26-39 passing, 2 INTs) wasn’t terrible and seemed to develop a rapport with recent acquisition Jermaine Kearse (7-59 receiving), but team only managed 11 first downs and 214 yards.

RAIDERS TO WATCH K Giorgio Tavecchio first player with at least two 50-yard FGs in NFL debut. … RB Marshawn Lynch (18-76 rushing) returns to his hometown as a Raider for first time. QB Derek Carr (22-32, 262, 2 TDs) returned from a broken leg suffered near the end of the 2016 season. … WRs Michael Crabtree (6-83) and Amari Cooper (5-62, 1 TD) and TE Jared Cook (5-56 yards) got most passes. FANTASY TIP Cooper was Carr’s favorite red-zone target last week. Cooper caught an 8-yard TD pass on first drive and targeted 3 more times after getting no red-zone TDs in 2016.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(28) 38.0 RUSH 109.0 (11)

(21) 176.0 PASS 250.0 (13)

(29) 214.0 YARDS 359.0 (10)

(24) 12.0 POINTS 26.0 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 190.0 RUSH 95.0 (19)

(16) 218.0 PASS 255.0 (19)

(28) 408.0 YARDS 350.0 (19)

(16) 21.0 POINTS 16.0 (8)

49ers at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Seahawks by 13

SERIES — Seahawks lead 22-15; Sea-hawks beat 49ers 25-23, Jan. 1, 2017 49ERS TO WATCH QB Brian Hoyer (24-35, 193 yards) in debut vs. Panthers. … RB Carlos Hyde (9-45 rushing in week 1) had 103 yards rushing, 2 TDs in last game vs. Seattle. … WR Pierre Garcon (6-81 receiving, 10 targets) caught 5 passes for first downs.

SEAHAWKS TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson (14-28 passing, 158 yards) held under 200 yards, playoffs included, for fourth time since 2015. … Wilson (2-40 rushing) led team in receiving. … RB Thomas Rawls expected to make season debut after being slowed by high-ankle sprain. … Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin played 77 of 82 defensive snaps in opener and had 10 tackles and one pass breakup. FANTASY TIP WR Doug Baldwin (4-63 in week 1) had 8 receptions for 164 yards and TD in 2016 meeting in Seattle.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(26) 51.0 RUSH 90.0 (14)

(24) 166.0 PASS 135.0 (27)

(28) 217.0 YARDS 225.0 (25)

(28) 3.0 POINTS 9.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(21) 116.0 RUSH 84.0 (16)

(8) 171.0 PASS 286.0 (25)

(13) 287.0 YARDS 370.0 (23)

(19) 23.0 POINTS 17.0 (9)