Monday, September 18, 2017, 4:56 p.m.

AP ranks top 10 Arkansas high school football teams, top 5 in each class

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.

springdale-har-ber-quarterback-grant-allen-5-hands-the-ball-off-to-running-back-payton-copher-6-on-friday-against-jenks-okla-at-wildcat-stadium-in-springdale

PHOTO BY NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE/CHARLIE KAIJO

Springdale Har-Ber quarterback Grant Allen (5) hands the ball off to running back Payton Copher (6) on Friday against Jenks, Okla., at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale.


LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

  1. Spr. Har-Ber (4) 3-0 75 1
  2. Bryant 3-0 69 2
  3. Pulaski Academy (2) 3-0 57 6
  4. North Little Rock (2) 3-0 56 3
  5. Greenwood 3-0 54 4
  6. Bentonville West 3-0 35 7
  7. El Dorado 3-0 24 8
  8. Fayetteville 1-2 23 5
  9. Springdale 3-0 14 NR
  10. Conway 2-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 8, Searcy 4, Wynne 2, Jonesboro 2, Cabot 2, LR Christian 1, West Memphis 1.

Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

  1. Greenwood (8) 3-0 40 1
  2. El Dorado 3-0 32 2
  3. Pine Bluff 2-1 13 4
  4. West Memphis 3-0 12 3
  5. Searcy 3-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 8, Jonesboro 4.

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

  1. Pulaski Academy (8) 3-0 40 1
  2. Wynne 3-0 29 2
  3. LR Christian 3-0 27 3
  4. White Hall 3-0 9 NR
  5. Harrison 2-1 5 5; (tie) Nettleton 3-0 5 NR

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 2, Morrilton 2, Sylvan Hills 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

  1. Pea Ridge (3) 3-0 28 1
  2. Pulaski Robinson (2) 3-0 25 2
  3. Arkadelphia (2) 3-0 22 5; (tie) Prairie Grove (1) 3-0 22 3
  4. Warren 2-1 13 4

Others receiving votes: Ashdown 7, Nashville 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

  1. Prescott (7) 3-0 39 1
  2. Junction City 3-0 29 2
  3. Charleston (1) 3-0 20 3
  4. Newport 3-0 16 4
  5. Mayflower 3-0 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Clinton 3, Glen Rose 2, Piggott 2, Rivercrest 2, Centerpoint 2.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

  1. Mount Ida (7) 3-0 37 1
  2. Rison (1) 3-0 31 2
  3. Conway Christian 3-0 20 3
  4. McCrory 3-0 12 4
  5. Hampton 2-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Danville 5, Foreman 3, Bearden 3, E. Poinsett Co. 1.

