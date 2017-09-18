Home / Latest News /
AP ranks top 10 Arkansas high school football teams, top 5 in each class
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
- Spr. Har-Ber (4) 3-0 75 1
- Bryant 3-0 69 2
- Pulaski Academy (2) 3-0 57 6
- North Little Rock (2) 3-0 56 3
- Greenwood 3-0 54 4
- Bentonville West 3-0 35 7
- El Dorado 3-0 24 8
- Fayetteville 1-2 23 5
- Springdale 3-0 14 NR
- Conway 2-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 8, Searcy 4, Wynne 2, Jonesboro 2, Cabot 2, LR Christian 1, West Memphis 1.
Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Greenwood (8) 3-0 40 1
- El Dorado 3-0 32 2
- Pine Bluff 2-1 13 4
- West Memphis 3-0 12 3
- Searcy 3-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 8, Jonesboro 4.
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Pulaski Academy (8) 3-0 40 1
- Wynne 3-0 29 2
- LR Christian 3-0 27 3
- White Hall 3-0 9 NR
- Harrison 2-1 5 5; (tie) Nettleton 3-0 5 NR
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 2, Morrilton 2, Sylvan Hills 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Pea Ridge (3) 3-0 28 1
- Pulaski Robinson (2) 3-0 25 2
- Arkadelphia (2) 3-0 22 5; (tie) Prairie Grove (1) 3-0 22 3
- Warren 2-1 13 4
Others receiving votes: Ashdown 7, Nashville 3.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Prescott (7) 3-0 39 1
- Junction City 3-0 29 2
- Charleston (1) 3-0 20 3
- Newport 3-0 16 4
- Mayflower 3-0 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Clinton 3, Glen Rose 2, Piggott 2, Rivercrest 2, Centerpoint 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Mount Ida (7) 3-0 37 1
- Rison (1) 3-0 31 2
- Conway Christian 3-0 20 3
- McCrory 3-0 12 4
- Hampton 2-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Danville 5, Foreman 3, Bearden 3, E. Poinsett Co. 1.
