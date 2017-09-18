AP ranks top 10 Arkansas high school football teams, top 5 in each class

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

Spr. Har-Ber (4) 3-0 75 1 Bryant 3-0 69 2 Pulaski Academy (2) 3-0 57 6 North Little Rock (2) 3-0 56 3 Greenwood 3-0 54 4 Bentonville West 3-0 35 7 El Dorado 3-0 24 8 Fayetteville 1-2 23 5 Springdale 3-0 14 NR Conway 2-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 8, Searcy 4, Wynne 2, Jonesboro 2, Cabot 2, LR Christian 1, West Memphis 1.

Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Greenwood (8) 3-0 40 1 El Dorado 3-0 32 2 Pine Bluff 2-1 13 4 West Memphis 3-0 12 3 Searcy 3-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 8, Jonesboro 4.

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Pulaski Academy (8) 3-0 40 1 Wynne 3-0 29 2 LR Christian 3-0 27 3 White Hall 3-0 9 NR Harrison 2-1 5 5; (tie) Nettleton 3-0 5 NR

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 2, Morrilton 2, Sylvan Hills 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Pea Ridge (3) 3-0 28 1 Pulaski Robinson (2) 3-0 25 2 Arkadelphia (2) 3-0 22 5; (tie) Prairie Grove (1) 3-0 22 3 Warren 2-1 13 4

Others receiving votes: Ashdown 7, Nashville 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Prescott (7) 3-0 39 1 Junction City 3-0 29 2 Charleston (1) 3-0 20 3 Newport 3-0 16 4 Mayflower 3-0 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Clinton 3, Glen Rose 2, Piggott 2, Rivercrest 2, Centerpoint 2.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Mount Ida (7) 3-0 37 1 Rison (1) 3-0 31 2 Conway Christian 3-0 20 3 McCrory 3-0 12 4 Hampton 2-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Danville 5, Foreman 3, Bearden 3, E. Poinsett Co. 1.