Arkansas, New Mexico State scheduled for early start

— Arkansas will play an early game against the Aggies two weeks in a row.

The Razorbacks' Sept. 30 game against the New Mexico State Aggies has been scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

It will be the second consecutive 11 a.m. start time for Arkansas, which is scheduled to play Texas A&M at that time Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The Razorbacks will play New Mexico State for the first time since 2004 when Arkansas won 63-13 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have won all five games in the series dating to 1977.

New Mexico State is 1-2 this season following a 27-24 loss to Troy over the weekend. The Aggies, who are in their final year with the Sun Belt Conference, will host UTEP on Saturday.