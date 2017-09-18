College Football Notes

SOUTH CAROLINA

WR Samuel fractures leg

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel had surgery on his fractured left leg Sunday and Gamecocks Coach Will Muschamp said the SEC’s touchdowns leader will miss an extended period of time. Samuel got his sixth TD of the season on a 68-yard catch. He leads the SEC and is tied for second nationally. Muschamp said Saturday night after a 23-13 loss to Kentucky that Samuel’s leg was broken and he would miss the rest of the season. On Sunday, Muschamp said that Samuel’s surgery went well and he’ll wait and see how the recovery goes. Samuel and his mother said on Twitter shortly after the game that the junior would only miss 5 or 6 weeks and return toward the end of the season.

TEXAS EL-PASO

Coordinator Pease fired

EL PASO, Texas — Struggling UTEP has fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease after an 0-3 start. A statement Sunday from the Miners says Pease “has officially been let go.” The statement says coach Sean Kugler planned to discuss staff changes at a news conference today. Pease, who was in his second season with UTEP, previously spent two seasons as wide receivers coach at Washington after stints at Florida and Boise State.

AUBURN

Backup QB arrested

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn backup quarterback Sean White has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication. Jail records show that White, 21, was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $500 bond. Auburn spokesman Kirk Sampson said Coach Gus Malzahn is aware of the situation and still gathering all the facts.