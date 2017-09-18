Green finds the mark, wins El Dorado Shootout

EL DORADO -- Australian Hannah Green came from seven strokes back Sunday to win the Symetra Tour's El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club, breaking the course record with a bogey-free 8-under 64.

Celine Boutier of France was one shot behind at 206.

Green, who set the three-day tournament record with an 11-under 205, admitted the odds weren't in her favor when the day began.

"I really didn't think my chances were that great," Green said. "I knew this course really suited my game. So, I just had to stay positive. I thought at least 12 or 13 under would win this. I knew I just had to post a good number and hope it was the best. I really didn't think I would win it outright."

Green had eight birdies Sunday. The 64 tied her personal best score, which she also shot in the final round of the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic in Rochester. She hit 17 of 18 fairways and 12 of 14 greens in regulation.

"Seeing the previous couple of years' scores, I didn't think 8 under was really possible," Green said. "But, I knew it wasn't as tough or as firm as it was last year. I mean, I hit 17 greens and missed one fairway so I gave myself plenty of opportunities."

Green made birdies on holes 1, 4, 5 and 7 to move into contention at 7 under. At that point, she was still three shots off the pace of Ardina. Green made birdies on holes 11 and 12 to move into a four-way share of the lead with Boutier, Ardina and Charlotte Thomas who made birdies on 10, 11 and 12.

Green made birdies on 15 and 17 to take command of the tournament and closed with a par. Boutier made birdie on the par-5, 18th to finish at 10-under.

Green secured a spot on the LPGA Tour for the 2018 season, vaulting from sixth to fourth on the Volvik Race for the Card money list with just three events left.

The victory at Mystic Creek earned her a $15,000 payday and a diamond bracelet.

Julia Roth (Central Arkansas) finished tied for 49th at 8-over 224 and won $475.

