PHOTO: Hogs plan to dress up like Dallas Cowboys to honor Jerry Jones

The Arkansas Razorbacks will wear special uniforms to honor Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when they play Texas A&M Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jones, a North Little Rock native who bought the Cowboys in 1989, was a senior starting guard on the Razorbacks' 11-0 team in 1964 that shared the national championship with Alabama.

The Razorbacks will wear silver helmets and pants -- like Jones' Cowboys -- along with a red jersey. The uniform will have similar markings as the Cowboys' uniform, such as a Razorbacks logo on the jersey shoulder where Dallas wears a star and wide stripes on the pants.

Essentially, Razorbacks red replaces Cowboys blue everywhere on the uniform, which was unveiled Sunday on the UA website with players wearing the No. 20 jersey. That's the number former Arkansas All-American running back Darren McFadden now wears for the Cowboys.

"What do you give a man who's had everything and now is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?" University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a news release on the UA website announcing the special uniforms. "When I saw this idea, I thought, 'There it is.' "

Jones, who arranged for the Razorbacks to play the Aggies in AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys' home opened in 2009, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

"I don't know that I've had anything happen to me that has been as meaningful as this gesture from the University of Arkansas," Jones said in a statement on the UA website.

Jones and his family have been generous boosters to the UA, including donating $10.65 million for the Jerry and Gene Jones Student-Athlete Success Center, a 55,000 square foot building which opened in the fall of 2015.

Coin-toss bravado

South Carolina football Coach Will Muschamp apologized to Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops for the Gamecocks captains not shaking hands with their Wildcats counterparts during the opening coin toss of Saturday's SEC game in Columbia, S.C.

Muschamp said Sunday that his team will always shake hands and act with sportsmanship no matter the circumstances. Muschamp said he did not learn about the snub until Sunday morning.

Stoops and Kentucky players said the omission added fuel to their fire they used to win their fourth consecutive over the Gamecocks, 23-13.

Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson said in postgame comments that not shaking hands was a "stupid" choice from the Gamecocks because it only motivated him more. Johnson's 54-yard scramble in the fourth quarter helped seal the victory for Kentucky, which opened 3-0 for the first time since 2010.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in the SEC East; South Carolina (2-1) is 1-1 in the East.

QUIZ

What is Will Muschamp's record in SEC games during his head-coaching tenures at Florida and South Carolina.

ANSWER

21-21.

Sports on 09/18/2017