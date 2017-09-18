Lions at Giants

7:30 p.m., ESPN LINE — Giants by 3

SERIES Tied 21-21-1; Giants beat Lions 17-6 on Dec. 18, 2016

LIONS TO WATCH QB Matthew Stafford threw for 292 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 INT. opener. He has 27 winning drives in fourth quarter or OT since 2011, most in NFL. … WR Golden Tate led team with 10 catches for 107 yards last week. … Rookie WR Kenny Golladay had 4 catches for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns. … S Miles Killebrew had 35-yard interception return for TD last week. .. S Glover Quin had sack and interception. Quin 17 interceptions since 2013, most among NFC safeties.

GIANTS TO WATCH QB Eli Manning needs 23 completions to pass Hall of Famer John Elway (4,123) for sixth all-time. … RB Shane Vereen led team with 9-51 receiving in 19-3 loss to Dallas. … Run game was limited to 35 yards … O-line allowed 3 sacks to Cowboys. … WR Brandon Marshall’s only catch last week came on final play. … DE Olivier Vernon had sack and now has 8½ sacks in past 10. … In past 8 home games, S Landon Collins has 63 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 INTS.

FANTASY TIP Marshall might be motivated this game. He has 20 catches for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns in his last 3 games against Lions.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(20) 82.0 RUSH 35.0 (32)

(7) 285.0 PASS 198.0 (19)

(9) 367.0 YARDS 233.0 (31)

(3) 35.0 POINTS 3.0 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(3) 45.0 RUSH 129.0 (27)

(24) 263.0 PASS 263.0 (24)

(15) 308.0 YARDS 392.0 (24)

(19) 23.0 POINTS 19.0 (14)