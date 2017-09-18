Panthers' Olsen out

Greg Olsen figures it was a good run that appears over because of a major injury.

X-rays on Sunday revealed the Panthers' three-time Pro Bowl tight end suffered a broken right foot in Carolina's 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and is expected to miss significant playing time.

Olsen has never missed a game because of injury during his previous 10 NFL seasons.

"I haven't missed a game in a long time, so on one hand it stinks, but on one hand I am very thankful that I have been as lucky as I have been," said Olsen, who was in a walking boot after the game.

"A lot of guys have dealt with a lot more stuff than I have throughout their careers. ... Unfortunately it looks like (that streak) is going to have to come to an end."

He felt "something pop" in his foot in the first half while running a route. He tried to go back in but knew something was wrong.

Sports on 09/18/2017