Rabid Red Wolves turn into ball hawks vs. Golden Lions

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State's defense waited two weeks for a chance to redeem itself after failing to intercept a pass or recover a fumble in its Sept. 2 loss to Nebraska.

Saturday night, it took ASU less than two minutes to set a much different defensive tone en route to a 48-3 victory over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Senior cornerback Blaise Taylor's interception of Brandon Duncan stopped UAPB's opening drive at ASU 7 with 13:19 to play in the first quarter, the first of five turnovers credited to the ASU defense.

"That was one thing we focused on after not getting any turnovers against Nebraska," said senior defensive end Caleb Caston, who had five total tackles and had one-half tackle for loss. "That's a big part of our defense. That's our standard."

It took ASU 2:20 to drive 93 yards, ending with ASU redshirt junior quarterback Justice Hansen's 38-yard touchdown pass to senior Christian Booker, the first of 28 points that the Red Wolves scored off turnovers.

Afterward, Caston grinned as he described a second-quarter hit he made on Duncan, which led to another turnover and an ASU touchdown.

The Red Wolves led 20-3 with 1:55 left in the first half,when Caston hit Duncan mid-throw, which forced and errant pass that was intercepted by ASU senior cornerback Nehemiah Wagner at the UAPB 17.

Plays like that have been a staple of fourth-year defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen's ASU defenses, which have now forced more than five turnovers a game three times during his tenure.

Under Cauthen, the ASU defense led the FBS in defensive touchdowns (7) in 2015 and tackles for loss (9.6 per game) in 2016. The Red Wolves came up with eight turnovers in a 44-28 victory at Louisiana-Monroe in 2015.

Cauthen's defenses have created turnovers in 29 of the 36 games he has coached at ASU.

"It's one of those things that we expect, we've got to create," fourth-year ASU Coach Blake Anderson said Saturday. "I thought tonight, you could see guys trying to rip the ball. get to the quarterback, make him uncomfortable, and that's the environment that we're used to."

Hansen turned two third-quarter turnovers into two touchdown passes, his fourth and fifth of the game.

First, senior linebacker Kyle Wilson intercepted Duncan, who threw the ball under pressure. Later in the quarter, sophomore linebacker Trent Ellis-Brewer forced a fumble by UAPB receiver Ralph Tyrin.

"That's one of the things we emphasize at every practice: get turnovers, get turnovers," Wilson said. "So it's definitely a good start for us."

Senior defensive back Mark Johnson recovered a UAPB fumble at the UAPB 32 in the fourth quarter, setting up the game's final touchdown.

ASU's defense did more than intercept passes and recover fumbles.

ASU junior defensive end Ronheen Bingham, a transfer from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and senior defensive tackle Clifford Thomas had consecutive second-quarter sacks to force UAPB into a 54-yard field goal attempt, which was missed with 3:06 left in the first half.

A drive later, Ellis-Brewer tackled UAPB running back KeShaw Williams for a loss to set up second and 15 from its 5. On the next play, Wagner made his interception.

ASU will play at SMU (2-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Dallas.

The Mustangs had two turnovers in their 56-36 loss to TCU on Saturday.

