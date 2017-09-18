Top seed Truex shows way

JOLIET, Ill. -- Martin Truex Jr. stretched his arms to his side and waited for a shower of green slime, the colored goop traditionally poured over the heads of game-show contestants and A-list celebrities.

Add NASCAR race winner to the list.

"It's a lot funner to watch people get slimed than it is to get slimed," a smiling and sticky Truex said. "But it's definitely worth it to get that after the race."

Truex might have left the rest of the field green with envy that he was again the driver celebrating in victory lane.

Truex backed up his regular-season dominance with a victory Sunday in NASCAR's playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway that solidified himself as the driver to beat over the final nine races as he chases his first Cup championship.

He raced to his fifth victory of the season and earned an automatic berth in the second round of the playoffs, piling on more points in his bid to compete for the title in the finale at Homestead.

Truex has won nine races over the past tw0 years for Furniture Row Racing after winning three races in his first 10 seasons.

"I think we all realize it's just a unique time in history, in all our lives, that this has come together," team owner Barney Visser said.

Truex, 37, was in cruise control over the final 55 laps and built a nearly 7-second lead over Chase Elliott to win at Chicagoland for a second consecutive time.

Truex's car flunked inspection following the victory last season and the No. 78 Toyota ran into more issues Sunday -- the car needed four tries through pre-race inspection before it was cleared and Truex later overcame an early pit-road penalty. By the end, there was no doubt the path to the NASCAR championship goes through Truex.

Elliott was second, followed by playoff drivers Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Truex seemed at home on the 1.5-mile track. Truex has won this season on 1.5-mile tracks at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

Truex had victory snatched from him last week at Richmond because of a late caution and he ended up crashing. He and his team looked downright miserable accepting the regular season title trophy.

"After last week, he was like, I want to go to Chicago and lap the field twice," crew chief Cole Pearn said. "I think he was pretty motivated this whole weekend."

Truex said he forgot about the debacle at Richmond the moment he boarded the plane home.

"I don't really care a whole lot about statements. I'm just having fun," Truex said. "It's important to come here and not let the pressure get to you, and I think we did a good job with that."

Truex's longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex , was by his side in victory lane, even as she battles a recurrence of ovarian cancer .

"I'm a lot better driver these days because of her and what she's been through," he said. "We've learned a lot about life together. We continue to face every challenge head on and not scared."

Pollex was smart enough to step aside from the slime. The Furniture Row Racing crew was bathed in the ooze and champagne during a raucous victory lane celebration.

Truex entered the playoffs at the No. 1 seed with four victories, 18 stage victories and he totaled a whopping 53 bonus points that he can keep through the first three playoff rounds.

Truex leads the standings by 27 points over Larson.

Kyle Busch led 85 laps from the pole and won the first stage as he positioned the No. 18 Toyota as the car to beat.

Busch was forced to pit because of a loose tire, then his Joe Gibbs Racing crew was penalized for going over the wall too soon, which would drop him back to 30th. He ended the second stage a lap down and finished 15th.

Busch, the 2015 Cup champion, had won his 12th stage win of the season.

