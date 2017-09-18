Week 2 injury report

• Rundown of players who left Sunday's game and did not return:
POS PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY
CB Chidobe Awuzie;Cowboys;Hamstring
LB Vic Beasley;Falcons;Hamstring
DT Michael Bennett;Jaguars;Pectoral
LT Garrett Bolles;Broncos;Left leg
LB Bam Bradley;Ravens;Torn ACL
S Kentrell Brice;Packers;Groin
RB Rex Burkhead;Patriots;Rib
DB Nolan Carroll;Cowboys;Concussion
WR Randall Cobb;Packers;Shoulder
WR Corey Coleman;Browns;Hand
LB Jamie Collins;Browns;Concussion
TE Gerald Everett;Rams;Thigh
TE Rob Gronkowski;Patriots;Groin
DT Malik Jackson;Jaguars;Groin
RB Rob Kelley;Redskins;Rib
LB Lerentee McCray;Jaguars;Knee
S Rodney McLeod;Eagles;Hamstring
WR Jordy Nelson;Packers;Quadriceps
S Montae Nicholson;Redskins;Shoulder
TE Greg Olsen;Panthers;Broken right foot
TE Jordan Reed;Redskins;Chest
S Eric Reid;49ers;Knee
LT Ryan Schraeder;Falcons;Concussion
CB Jaylen Watkins;Eagles;Hamstring
LB T.J. Watt;Steelers;Groin
DT Brandon Williams;Ravens;Foot
OG Marshal Yanda;Ravens;Broken ankle
