Monday, September 18, 2017, 9:58 a.m.

Week 2 injury report

This article was published today at 2:04 a.m.

Carolina Panthers’ Greg Olsen stands on crutches in the second half of Sunday’s game.

PHOTO BY AP/MIKE MCCARN

• Rundown of players who left Sunday's game and did not return:

POS PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY

CB Chidobe Awuzie;Cowboys;Hamstring

LB Vic Beasley;Falcons;Hamstring

DT Michael Bennett;Jaguars;Pectoral

LT Garrett Bolles;Broncos;Left leg

LB Bam Bradley;Ravens;Torn ACL

S Kentrell Brice;Packers;Groin

RB Rex Burkhead;Patriots;Rib

DB Nolan Carroll;Cowboys;Concussion

WR Randall Cobb;Packers;Shoulder

WR Corey Coleman;Browns;Hand

LB Jamie Collins;Browns;Concussion

TE Gerald Everett;Rams;Thigh

TE Rob Gronkowski;Patriots;Groin

DT Malik Jackson;Jaguars;Groin

RB Rob Kelley;Redskins;Rib

LB Lerentee McCray;Jaguars;Knee

S Rodney McLeod;Eagles;Hamstring

WR Jordy Nelson;Packers;Quadriceps

S Montae Nicholson;Redskins;Shoulder

TE Greg Olsen;Panthers;Broken right foot

TE Jordan Reed;Redskins;Chest

S Eric Reid;49ers;Knee

LT Ryan Schraeder;Falcons;Concussion

CB Jaylen Watkins;Eagles;Hamstring

LB T.J. Watt;Steelers;Groin

DT Brandon Williams;Ravens;Foot

OG Marshal Yanda;Ravens;Broken ankle

Sports on 09/18/2017

Print Headline: Injury report

