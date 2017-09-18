NFL TOP PERFORMERS

QUARTERBACKS

PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS

Tom Brady;Patriots;30-39, 447, 3 TDs

Drew Brees;Saints;27-45, 356, 2 TDs

Aaron Rodgers;Packers;33-50, 343, 2 TDs

Trevor Siemian;Broncos;22-32, 231, 4 TDs

Derek Carr;Raiders;23-28, 230, 3 TDs

RUNNING BACKS

PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS

Carlos Hyde;49ers;15-124

Jay Ajayi;Dolphins;28-122

CJ Anderson;Broncos;25-118, 1 TD

Derrick Henry;Titans;14-92 rushing, 1 TD

Devonta Freeman;Falcons;19-84, 2 TDs

Kareem Hunt;Chiefs;13-18, 2 TDs

Chris Thompson;Redskins;3-77, 2 TDs

TIGHT ENDS/WRS

PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS

Michael Crabtree;Raiders;6-80, 3 TDs

J.J. Nelson;Cardinals;5-120, 1 TD

Rob Gronkowski;Patriots;6-116, 1 TD

Travis Kelce;Chiefs;8-103, 1 TD

Jason Witten;Cowboys;10-97, 1 TD

Keenan Allen;Chargers;9-100

Jarvis Landry;Dolphins;13-78

DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS

PS PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS

DL Chris Jones;Chiefs;3 sacks, 1 INT

CB Aqib Talib;Broncos;103-yard INT return

CB Robert McClain;Buccaneers;47-yard INT return

DE Julius Peppers;Panthers;2 sacks

DE Chandler Jones;Cardinals;2 sacks, forced fumble

RECORD SETTERS

• Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates had a touchdown catch in a 19-17 loss to Miami, giving him 112 for his career -- passing Tony Gonzalez (111) for the most by aN NFL tight end . ... Indianapolis' Frank Gore had his 75th career touchdown run in the Colts' 16-13 overtime loss to Arizona. Gore, who also has 16 career receiving touchdowns, is the sixth NFL player with at least 75 rushing TDs and 15 receiving scores. ... Tom Brady has 52 career games with 3 or more touchdown passes and no interceptions, passing Peyton Manning (51). ... Adam Vinatieri's 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter of Indianapolis' 16-13 overtime loss to Arizona gave him 177 from 20 to 29 yards, one more than Morten Andersen. ... Cleveland left tackle Joe Thomas passed the 10,000-mark with his remarkable streak of consecutive snaps played. He hasn't missed a snap since breaking into the league in 2007. He reached 10,000 in a row on the first play of Cleveland's second series in a 24-10 loss at Baltimore.

