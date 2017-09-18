NFL TOP PERFORMERS

QUARTERBACKS
PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS
Tom Brady;Patriots;30-39, 447, 3 TDs
Drew Brees;Saints;27-45, 356, 2 TDs
Aaron Rodgers;Packers;33-50, 343, 2 TDs
Trevor Siemian;Broncos;22-32, 231, 4 TDs
Derek Carr;Raiders;23-28, 230, 3 TDs
RUNNING BACKS
PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS
Carlos Hyde;49ers;15-124
Jay Ajayi;Dolphins;28-122
CJ Anderson;Broncos;25-118, 1 TD
Derrick Henry;Titans;14-92 rushing, 1 TD
Devonta Freeman;Falcons;19-84, 2 TDs
Kareem Hunt;Chiefs;13-18, 2 TDs
Chris Thompson;Redskins;3-77, 2 TDs
TIGHT ENDS/WRS
PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS
Michael Crabtree;Raiders;6-80, 3 TDs
J.J. Nelson;Cardinals;5-120, 1 TD
Rob Gronkowski;Patriots;6-116, 1 TD
Travis Kelce;Chiefs;8-103, 1 TD
Jason Witten;Cowboys;10-97, 1 TD
Keenan Allen;Chargers;9-100
Jarvis Landry;Dolphins;13-78
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
PS PLAYER;TEAM;STATISTICS
DL Chris Jones;Chiefs;3 sacks, 1 INT
CB Aqib Talib;Broncos;103-yard INT return
CB Robert McClain;Buccaneers;47-yard INT return
DE Julius Peppers;Panthers;2 sacks
DE Chandler Jones;Cardinals;2 sacks, forced fumble
RECORD SETTERS
• Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates had a touchdown catch in a 19-17 loss to Miami, giving him 112 for his career -- passing Tony Gonzalez (111) for the most by aN NFL tight end . ... Indianapolis' Frank Gore had his 75th career touchdown run in the Colts' 16-13 overtime loss to Arizona. Gore, who also has 16 career receiving touchdowns, is the sixth NFL player with at least 75 rushing TDs and 15 receiving scores. ... Tom Brady has 52 career games with 3 or more touchdown passes and no interceptions, passing Peyton Manning (51). ... Adam Vinatieri's 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter of Indianapolis' 16-13 overtime loss to Arizona gave him 177 from 20 to 29 yards, one more than Morten Andersen. ... Cleveland left tackle Joe Thomas passed the 10,000-mark with his remarkable streak of consecutive snaps played. He hasn't missed a snap since breaking into the league in 2007. He reached 10,000 in a row on the first play of Cleveland's second series in a 24-10 loss at Baltimore.
Sports on 09/18/2017
Print Headline: TOP PERFORMERS
