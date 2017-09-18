GOLF

Nordqvist holds off Altomare

Anna Nordqvist beat unheralded American Brittany Altomare in a playoff under driving rain and hail at the first extra hole to win the Evian Championship in France on Sunday. Nordqvist sank a 4-foot putt for bogey 5 on the soaked 18th hole while 102nd-ranked Altomare had a six. The 30-year-old Swede earned $547,500 for winning her first major since the 2009 LPGA Championship. Altomare got $340,000 for only her second career top-10 finish. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 18th at 1 under and won $40,606.

Kelly on top in Canada

Jerry Kelly avoided the late trouble that derailed Lee Janzen and David McKenzie to win the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in Victoria, British Columbia, on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory in four weeks. Kelly closed with a 3-under 68 — rebounding from a bogey on the par-5 13th with a birdie on the par-4 15th and finishing with three consecutive pars — for a one-stroke victory over Janzen. Kelly, a stroke behind McKenzie and Jerry Smith entering the final round, won the Boeing Classic outside Seattle last month for his first senior title. The three-time PGA Tour winner finished at 14-under 199 on Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished tied for 39th at 1 under to win $8,460. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot his second consecutive 8-over 79 to finish tied for 69th at 10 over and won $1,530.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden IndyCar champ

Josef Newgarden won his first IndyCar championship by closing out the best year of his career as the top driver at Team Penske. New-garden turned in a nearly flawless performance Sunday at Sonoma Raceway to prevent his Penske teammates, as well as four-time champion Scott Dixon, from taking the title away from him. Penske driver Simon Pagenaud used pit strategy to win the race, but New-garden finished second to win the title by 17 points. Newgarden is only the second American in 11 years to win the IndyCar title. The Tennessean held off Dixon, as well as teammates Pagenaud, Will Power and Helio Castroneves to win the championship. Of the five drivers mathematically eligible to win the title in the finale, four came from Penske.

Kalitta opens with victory

Doug Kalitta won the Top Fuel final Sunday in the Countdown to the Championship-opening NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Drag-way in Concord, N.C. The points leader won for the first time at the track, beating teammate Richie Crampton in the final round with a 3.775-second pass at 318.39 mph. Kalitta has 43 career victories. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hight raced to his third victory of the season, beating Courtney Force with a 3.943 at 328.86 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. He has 40 career victories, five at zMAX Dragway.

Hamilton tops in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton profited from the chaos to win the Singapore Grand Prix and extend his championship lead on Sunday, while title rival Sebastian Vettel lost huge ground after crashing out on the first lap. Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo prevented a Mercedes 1-2 by finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who placed third. Vettel can have little complaint as he seemed to cause the first-turn mayhem, despite starting from pole position. The crash caused a domino effect, taking out his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Fernando Alonso.

TENNIS

France in Davis Cup final

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga wrapped up a Davis Cup semifinal victory for France against Serbia by defeating Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday. France reached an unassailable 3-1 lead and will face either Belgium or 28-time champion Australia in the final. The Australians led 2-1 in Brussels before Sunday’s reverse singles. France qualified for its first final since losing to Switzerland in the title match three years ago. Tsonga won his second point for France after defeating 22-year-old Laslo Djere in straight sets on Friday to level the tie at 1-1. Two-time Grand Slam champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert then gave the hosts a 2-1 lead when they beat Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic in the doubles match. Tsonga was overpowered by his rival in the first set but improved and recovered in the second by upping his game when it mattered, after a double fault from Lajovic gave him an early break. The third set was close with neither player giving an inch on the red clay of the Pierre Mauroy stadium. Lajovic was the first to crack despite saving two set points in the tiebreaker when he dumped a backhand return into the net.

BASEBALL

Contreras’ ban reduced

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras’ two-game suspension for his argument with umpire Jordan Baker has been reduced to one game, and he served the penalty Sunday in the finale of their weekend series against the Cardinals. Contreras and pitcher John Lackey were ejected in the fifth inning of Friday’s 8-2 victory. Contreras threw down his mask in anger after he was thrown out, and it bounced up and hit Baker’s leg. Contreras and Lackey also were fined by Major League Baseball. Contreras appealed the punishment.

BASKETBALL

Lynx sweep Mystics

Maya Moore scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles added 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx completed a sweep of the Washington Mystics with an 81-70 victory in Game 3 on Sunday. Seimone Augustus added 18 points as Minnesota secured its third consecutive finals appearance and sixth in seven seasons. The Lynx will attempt to win their fourth WNBA title in seven years when they play Los Angeles in the WNBA Finals. The Sparks completed a sweep of the Mercury later Sunday. Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to lead the Mystics, who exited the playoffs after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2002. Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 14 points and Kristi Tolliver had 13 for Washington, which forced the Lynx into a series-high 13 turnovers. But the Mystics scored only 31 second-half points in their sixth loss in as many games against Minnesota in 2017, including regular season and playoffs. After falling behind by seven late in the second quarter, the Lynx responded with a 17-0 run that stretched across halftime to build a 10-point lead.

HORSE RACING

Chenery, owner of Triple Crown champion, dies

Penny Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her ailing father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge, has died. She was 95.

Chenery died Saturday in her Boulder, Colo., home following complications from a stroke, according to her children. They announced her death Sunday through Leonard Lusky, her longtime friend and business partner.

In 1973, Secretariat captured the imagination of racing fans worldwide when he became the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years, sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont. He won the last leg by a whopping 31 lengths in one of the greatest performances in sports history.

Chenery developed a love of horses as a child and learned to ride at age 5. She attributed her affinity for horses to her father, Christopher Chenery, who founded Meadow Stable, a thoroughbred racing and breeding operation, in Caroline County, Va.

Her life changed in 1968 when her father’s health and mind began failing and her mother died. His Meadow Stable, which had been profitable, began losing money. Her two siblings had planned to sell it when their father could no longer run the operation.

By 1971, her colt Riva Ridge swept the juvenile stakes and won 2-year-old of the Year honors. In 1972, Riva Ridge won the Kentucky Derby, fulfilling her father’s dream in the last year of his life. That same year, Secretariat burst onto the scene, so dominating the 2-year-old races that he won Horse of the Year honors.

In 1973, Secretariat became a pop culture icon with his Triple Crown victory, landing on the cover of Time magazine. For the next four decades, Chenery served as a careful steward of the colt’s legacy.

She charmed as an engaging and quick-witted owner who represented her equine champions with poise, dignity and a keen business sense.

“The horse can’t talk, but I can,” she said.