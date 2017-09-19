NFL notebook

BROWNS

Coleman breaks hand

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland's top wide receiver broke his right hand again during Sunday's loss in Baltimore, and the 2016 first-round pick had surgery Monday. He is not expected to play again for at least two months.

It's the second year in a row Corey Coleman has broken his right hand. While he fractured a different bone this time, Coleman's injury occurred almost exactly a year to the day after he broke it during practice last September.

Coleman did not have surgery last year, but he missed six games.

49ERS

Safety ruled out

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco will be without safety Eric Reid for this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a left knee injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Reid injured his posterior cruciate ligament Sunday in Seattle. Reid will not need surgery and will probably miss at least a few games.

Reid got hurt in the second quarter on a noncontact injury away from the ball on an incomplete pass. He came back for the start of the second half but then then left twice after aggravating the injury.

The Niners' other starting safety Sunday also could miss Thursday night's game against the Rams. Jaquiski Tartt has an injured neck and is questionable this week.

PATRIOTS

Gronk says no worries

Rob Gronkowski said the groin injury he suffered in New Orleans is not serious and pronounced himself as "day to day" regarding this week's game against the Houston Texans.

"The reports say out there that it was my groin and, yes, it is my groin," the New England tight end said Monday of the injury that caused him to leave Sunday's 36-20 Patriots victory over the Saints. "It's nothing serious, and I'm just day to day."

Gronkowski, who missed most of the second half of last season and the Super Bowl because of back surgery, caught 6 passes for 116 yards and 1 touchdown before leaving after a third-quarter hit. He did not return and was seen on the sidelines riding the stationary bike.

FALCONS

Beasley strains hamstring

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons All-Pro Vic Beasley has a hamstring strain and is ruled out for this week's game at Detroit, and he could be sidelined even longer.

Atlanta Coach Dan Quinn declined to say whether last year's NFL sacks leader will be out longer than this week.

Beasley grabbed his right hamstring as he was on the turf after making a tackle in the third quarter. He yelled in frustration as he stood up and walked off the field under his own power.

Rookie Takkarist McKinley, the 26th overall draft pick in 2017, will take Beasley's place with the first-team defense.

BEARS

Fox sticks with QB

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Mike Glennon remains the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback. The wait for No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky continues.

Coach John Fox said the Bears won't change quarterbacks for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend despite a rough outing by Glennon in his return to Tampa Bay as Chicago fell to 0-2.

He insisted the Bears "still feel pretty good" with the fifth-year pro, and the problems in their 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers go beyond the quarterback.

Against Tampa Bay, he threw two interceptions -- with one getting returned for a touchdown -- and lost a fumble on a sack, leading to another touchdown.

