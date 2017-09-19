NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie fishing is good on the south end of the lake.

Jeff Rowden at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie are biting minnows or jigs 15 to 18 feet deep around brush piles and submerged timber. Trolling crank baits at similar depths is also working.

Black bass are hitting top-water lures early or plastic worms at midday. Fish plastic worms on a drop-shot rig.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said jigging spoons are working to catch white bass, walleye and striped bass in the midlake area. Trolling with crank baits is a good way to catch crappie. Troll in creek arms that have timber.

Striped bass are biting brood minnows early from Point 5 to the dam.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at Beaver Dam Store recommends fishing from a boat because power is being generated at Beaver Dam 12 hours each day starting about 10 a.m.

Trout are biting well on a combination of Power Bait and a waxworm. Small spoons or jigs are the best lures. No report on fly fishing.

Walleye can be caught in the tailwater on crank baits, grubs or a jig and minnow combination.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting well on small jigs in the main lake. Use crickets or worms when fishing from the public dock. Crappie fishing has improved. Use jigs or minnows six to eight feet deep.

Black bass are biting plastic worms or crank baits. Catfishing is good on all types of catfish bait

Lake Sequoyah

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting well on top-water lures early or plastic worms in midday.

Channel catfish are biting well on liver. Use sunfish or goldfish for flathead or blue catfish. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good day or night on plastic worms. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using tube baits, grubs or plastic worms to catch black bass.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using top-water lures at dawn for black bass.

Bella Vista

Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting worms or shrimp. Bluegill fishing is good with worms 15 to 20 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass with buzz baits along gravel or chunk rock banks and points.

Channel catfish are biting well on nightcrawlers, stink bait or liver. Try small sunfish for flatheads.

Eastern Oklahoma

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting top-water lures at dawn. Use big plastic worms or deep diving crank baits at midday.

