Outdoor briefs

Tournament benefits scholarship

The 23rd annual buddy bass tournament to benefit the Jeremy Weaver Scholarship fund will be Sept. 30 out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $50 per boat in advance or $55 on tournament morning. Big bass entry fee is $10. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash is awarded first through third place and is determined by the number of entries.

For details call 479-665-2951 or 479-737-5114.

Park to host astronomy event

The Sugar Creek Star Party at Hobbs State Park will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the visitor center on Arkansas 12.

The event is free and open to the public. Solar telescopes, cookie moon phases and a parking lot scale of the solar system will be available. The Photographic Society of NWA will give a lecture starting at 7 p.m., "Photographing the Night Sky".

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society then will give a short explanation of using a sky map and describe interesting objects that will be visible (assuming clear skies). Shortly after 8 p.m. the Star Party will commence. The society will provide flashlights with red balloon filters to protect everyone's night vision.

For more information, call: 479-789-5000.

Fishing boosts Heritage basketball

A bass tournament to benefit the Rogers Heritage High School boys basketball team will be Oct. 14 out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. First place is $1,000 if at least 30 boats are entered. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advanced registration is available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or anglers may enter on tournament morning with no late fee.

Call 479-531-1364 for details.

Hikes explore Devil's Den

Hill and Dale Hikers will host two hikes on Sept. 26 at Devil's Den State Park.

A hike of 4.5 miles is on the Butterfield Trail. A 1.5-mile hike is on the Devil's Den Trail. Both are moderate difficulty. All hikers are welcome.

For meeting place and times contact Dora Brach, 417-501-4535, dora16@gmail.com or Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net.

Cregers win at Beaver Lake

Oscar and Susan Creger won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament at Beaver Lake on Sept. 10 with five bass weighing 5.69 pounds.

Bobbi and Dusti Foster were second with three bass at 4.32 pounds. Mike and Kara Rose placed third with three bass at 4.2 pounds.

Jim and June Long had big bass at 2.72 pounds.

