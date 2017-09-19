QB Allen gets TCU off mind

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said Monday that quarterback Austin Allen had a good week of practice after riding himself hard after the 28-7 loss to TCU.

"Took us a couple days to get him out of the tank," Enos said. "He takes things very personally and wants to play very well. The hardest part was getting him out of the tank, but once we got him out, he's been good and he's had a good week of prep.

"He's throwing the ball well and has some good energy and good enthusiasm. I know he's champing at the bit to play again."

Enos, as well, said he also needed a couple of days to get over the loss to TCU in which the Razorbacks had 267 total yards and went 0 for 2 in red-zone scoring after driving to the Horned Frogs' 5 and 2s

"It takes me time to get out of the tank too," Enos said. "My wife and kids are in charge of that. They got me out.

"When you have a bye week, you feel like you can sulk a little longer. I don't know why, but the 24-hour rule isn't in effect."

Allen completed 9 of 23 passes for 138 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions against TCU.

"He was just upset about how he played and how we played," Enos said. "He knows we're better than that. He didn't like the way he played.

"My job is to get him moving on to the next game. We certainly have done that. He's had a really, really good last couple of days in particular in preparation and the way he's throwing the ball. His feet look good. Accuracy, everything, is looking really good."

Back to basics

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said the Razorbacks used last week's open date to work on improving their fundamentals and techniques.

"Early in the season you've got a chance to make great strides every week," Rhoads said. "With an open week as early as we are, you've got a chance to go back and focus on the fundamentals.

"That's exactly what we did. We were not pleased with how we tackled, so we spent time tackling as a full defensive unit on Wednesday and Thursday when we dressed out in full pads."

Rhoads said he liked the players' enthusiasm in practice.

"I'm excited how our guys came back to work ... both from an energy level and how they went out and executed," he said. "They were a team that was excited to get back to work."

Tube talk

Arkansas' next home game against New Mexico State will be an 11 a.m. kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 30, the conference office announced on Monday.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Arkansas leads the series against New Mexico State by a 5-0 count.

Jersey juice

The Razorbacks wore their Cowboys-themed uniforms for Sunday's practice. The jerseys, unveiled on Sunday afternoon on social media, are a nod to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the former Razorback who has donated generously to his alma mater. Arkansas will wear the uniforms for the first time in Saturday's game at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

"The kids saw the uniforms for the first time and really enjoyed it," Bielema said. "We practiced in them [Sunday] -- now we'll put those away until game day -- just to make sure everything fit and was all put together in all the right places.

"So to honor Jerry Jones is another great reason to be a part of that celebration this year with him in the [Pro Football] Hall of Fame."

Kicker update

Connor Limpert is listed as Arkansas' No. 1 kicker with Blake Mazza as the second-teamer, but Bret Bielema said the competition will continue to determine who handles field goals and extra points against Texas A&M.

Either Limpert or Mazza will replace Cole Hedlund after he missed field goals from 23 and 20 yards against TCU.

"We still have Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, obviously, and then Thursday to see exactly where they are," Bielema said.

Limpert and Mazza, both walk-ons, are "almost in a dead heat" for the No. 1 job, Bielema said.

Limpert has a slight edge, Bielema said, because he has played in a game. Limpert, a sophomore, is in his second season handling kickoffs. Mazza is a true freshman."

Aggie series

Arkansas leads the all-time series with Texas A&M 41-29-3. The Razorbacks' longest winning streak in the series is nine games, from 1958-1966. The Aggies' longest winning streak is six games (1938-1943), a mark they can tie with a victory on Saturday.

Arkansas leads the series in games played in Fayetteville (12-7-2), Little Rock (9-3) and College Station, Texas (17-14-1), but the Aggies hold a 4-3 edge in games played in Arlington, Texas, the site of Saturday's Southwest Classic.

Martin improving

Bret Bielema said receiver Brandon Martin, who didn't play last week after being limited in training camp due to a back injury, should practice this week.

Martin did some running Sunday, Bielema said, and when that went well he joined the team in the middle of practice.

"He's a guy we're excited about," Bielema said.

Martin, the No. 1-rated junior college receiver last season, will work this week with a second group of receivers behind the top rotation of Jared Cornelius, Jonathan Nance, Jordan Jones and Deon Stewart.

Enos: Trying to score TDs

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos said having an inexperienced kicker won't affect his play calling against Texas A&M. He said Cole Hedlund's chip shot misses against TCU didn't cause him to alter what he called, either.

"I'm going to stay in my lane there a little bit because that's not my area," Enos said. "I've got my own problems. ... Obviously, we're trying to score touchdowns.

"We got that third and goal at the 2 and we didn't convert and kicked. Then on the other third-down play we had it in the red zone, we couldn't get a guy open. I thought there was some defensive holding. Obviously the refs didn't agree with us."

O-line entrenched

Bret Bielema said offensive tackle Brian Wallace has had "his best couple of weeks" of practice, and Jake Raulerson, who can play all the line spots, did well against TCU when Arkansas used an unbalanced line on several snaps.

That being said, the coaches aren't planning any changes in the starting lineup.

True freshman Ty Clary, who started the first two games at right guard, has been solid, Bielema said.

"I know everybody gets concerned when you're starting a true freshman, but Ty has not been a concern for us and has played fairly well ... not any mistakes or mental breakdowns or physical breakdowns. Just a very talented player who deserves the opportunity he's getting."

Arkansas' starting line along with Clary has been right tackle Johnny Gibson, center Frank Ragnow, left guard Hjalte Froholdt and left tackle Colton Jackson.

