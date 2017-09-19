State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

UAM, SAU players share defensive award

University of Arkansas at Monticello linebacker Jeremy Jackson and Southern Arkansas University defensive end Davondrick Lison shared defensive player of the week honors from the Great American Conference on Monday.

Jackson had six tackles in the Boll Weevils' 49-7 victory against East Central and returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown. Lison had three sacks in a victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

GOLF

UALR shares lead in Memphis

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Middle Tennessee State share the lead after two rounds of the Memphis Intercollegiate.

The Trojans (282-295) and Blue Raiders (287-290) both shot 577 and lead Memphis by four strokes. Arkansas State University is in sixth place.

Individually, UALR's George Scanlon is in second place with a 139 (67-72). Arkansas State's Tanner Napier is tied for 14th with a 144 (72-72).

UCA's George on top

University of Central Arkansas' Lewis George leads the field after two rounds of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek in Choudrant, La.

George shot rounds of 65-68 for an 11-under 133 to grab a five-shot lead with one round remaining. He helped the Bears, leaders after Monday's first round, into a second-place tie with Texas-San Antonio at 569, trailing South Florida (559).

Individually, UCA'S Louis Tomlinson is tied for fifth place after rounds of 70-70 for a 4-under 140.

Three in state in Top 10

University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Sabrina Bonanno, University of Central Arkansas' Fernando Lira and Arkansas State University's Grayson Gladden were in the top 10 after the first round of the Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kan.

Bonanno is in sixth place with a 147 (77-70), Lira is tied for seventh with a 148 (73-75), and Gladden is tied for 10th with a 149 (75-74).

The Red Wolves are tied for fifth with a 605, while UALR is seventh with a 618 and UCA is eighth with a 624. Kansas State leads the tournament with a 583.

The tournament resumes today.

Arkansas Tech second in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University's men's team is in second place after two rounds of the Northeastern State Men's Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla.

The Wonder Boys shot a 573 with rounds of 288 and 285. Central Oklahoma leads with a 563. Southeastern Oklahoma State is third with a 574 while Harding University is fourth at 576 (288-288). Henderson State University is ninth at 584 (295-289).

Individually, Arkansas Tech's Shawn Tsai is tied for sixth with a 140 (71-69). Harding's Gregor Macintosh is tied for eighth with a 141 (71-70). Nick Shaprio of Henderson State is tied for 25th with a 145 (74-71).

The tournament resumes today.

VOLLEYBALL

Central Oklahoma sweeps UAFS

Central Oklahoma defeated the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 on Monday night in Edmond, Okla.

UAFS (8-5), playing its fifth match in five days, was led by Rachel Williams, who had seven kills. Susannah Kelley had 21 assists.

Williams Baptist sweeps two matches

Williams Baptist College defeated Alcorn State twice on Monday night in Walnut Ridge.

Williams Baptist won the first mach 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13. Audra Nailing led Williams Baptist with 14 kills. Williams Baptist (5-11) won the second match 25-16, 29-27, 25-18. Rachel Pirtle led Williams Baptist with nine kills.

Arkansas' Victoria earns SEC honor

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville co-captain Pilar Victoria was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Victoria, who was named MVP of the SMU Classic, led the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to a 2-0 record in Dallas while averaging 5.75 kills per set and hitting .382. It was the third consecutive time she was named offensive player of the week by the SEC and the fifth time in her career.

ASU's Jones, Fields take awards

Arkansas State's Drew Jones and Kenzie Fields were named offensive player of the week and setter of the week by the Sun Belt Conference on Monday.

Jones was named to the all-tournament team at the Rice Invitational when she led the Red Wolves with 44 kills. She also had 24 digs, 7 blocks, 5 assists and an ace as the Red Wolves went 2-1 at the tournament with victories over Georgetown and Stephen F. Austin.

Fields had 125 assists, 44 digs, 10 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces in three matches.

GAC announces player of the week

Harding's Taylor Lake and Arkansas Tech's Amanda Milnick were named defensive player of the week and setter of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Lake helped the Lady Bisons improve to 12-1 by averaging 5.07 digs per set in four matches. She had 18 against Henderson State University and 17 against Washburn.

Milnick averaged 10.22 assists per set as Arkansas Tech defeated Southern Arkansas and improved to 14-0.

UCA's Armstrong wins Southland award

The University of Central Arkansas' Elizabeth Armstrong was named offensive player of the week by the Southland Conference on Monday.

Armstrong helped the Bears (11-1) win three matches at the Oral Roberts Invitational, where she was named tournament MVP. She averaged 11.0 assists per set with 1.58 digs.

SOCCER

Razorbacks' Goins wins SEC award

Arkansas freshman Parker Goins was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Goins scored the game-winning goal in matches against Mississippi State and Oral Roberts. She leads the Razorbacks with seven goals, which is fourth in the SEC.

Lyon's Santin earns award

Lyon College's goalkeeper Gianni Santin was named defensive player of the week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday.

Santin had a shutout against Harris-Stowe, where he made two saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ozarks' Harris earns conference honor

University of the Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris was named the American Southwest Conference men's runner of the week for the second consecutive week Monday.

Harris finished 20th out of 188 runners at the Rhodes College Invitational with an 8K time of 27:16.9 Saturday in Memphis. Harris topped all American Southwest Conference runners at the race.

Sports on 09/19/2017