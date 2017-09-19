Video highlights: Arkansas DB commit Tanner McCalister rushes for 305 yards

Arkansas defensive back commitment Tanner McCalister exploded for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns on 20 carries in a 48-9 victory over Irving MacArthur on Friday.

He also played 45 snaps on defensive and recorded 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and had an interception return for a score called back because of penalty.

McCalister, 6-0, 185, 4.44, of Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington State and others.

He recorded 55 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, an interception, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumble and a a pass breakup as a junior as a cornerback.