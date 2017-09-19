COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Auburn QB White off team

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn has dismissed former starting quarterback Sean White after a suspension and a subsequent arrest. The 15th-ranked Tigers’ backup quarterback was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication. White had been suspended for the first two games for undisclosed reasons. Malzahn says White “has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself.” Auburn police records show White was arrested at 2:45 Sunday morning. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham. White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl. That leaves freshman Malik Willis as Auburn’s only other scholarship quarterback.

Vols’ injuries mount

Tennessee will have to regroup from its 26-20 loss to Florida without linebacker Cortez McDowell and safety Todd Kelly. Jennings had been ruled out indefinitely before the season. McDowell, who hurt his wrist against Florida, started Tennessee’s first three games and had 24 tackles. His injury hampers a linebacker group already missing Darrin Kirkland Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Kelly led Tennessee with 71 tackles last season. He had seven tackles in two games this year.

Washington St. LB breaks foot

Linebacker Peyton Pelluer of No. 18 Washington State broke his foot in Saturday’s victory over Oregon State and is done for the season. The Lewiston Tribune in Idaho and The Seattle Times reported Monday that the senior defensive leader suffered the injury that likely ends his college career. Washington State does not disclose injuries and declined to confirm the reports, but Pelluer’s father, Scott, described the injury to The Seattle Times. Pelluer, a 6-0, 225-pound middle linebacker, left the Oregon State game early in the second quarter and did not return. He was coming off a 14-tackle performance against Boise State that earned him Pac-12 defensive-player-of-the-week honors.

Beavers QB recovering

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton is back with the Beavers after taking a scary hit in their loss to Washington State and being removed from the field on a stretcher. The school tweeted Saturday night that Luton had been released from Pullman Regional Hospital and returned to Corvallis, Ore. Luton had movement in all of his extremities. According to The Oregonian, Luton’s father, Judd, posted on Face-book that his son had a “probable thoracic spine fracture.” Luton himself tweeted his thanks for the messages of support.

NASCAR

Kahne gets Grubb

Hendrick Motorsports has replaced driver Kasey Kahne’s crew chief for the rest of the season. The team named Darian Grubb the crew chief for Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet for the remaining nine races of the NASCAR season. Kahne is in the playoffs and finished 21st Sunday at Chicagoland. Grubb replaced Keith Rodden, who was the crew chief for 99 races. Rodden remains under contract to Hendrick Motorsports through the end of the 2017 season and will be assigned other responsibilities. The team’s crew chief for the 2018 season has not been determined. Kahne won’t return to the team next season and has to land a new ride. Grubb won the 2011 Cup series championship as the crew chief for Tony Stewart.

BOXING

Rematch to be discussed

Talks to arrange a Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch will begin this week, Alvarez’s promoter, Eric Gomez, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an action fight that saw Golovkin land more overall punches and jabs but featured more power punches from Alvarez, who swept the final three rounds. Judge Adelaide Byrd turned in a highly criticized 118-110 card for Alvarez that likely clinched her removal from future major fights. But judge Don Trella scored it 114-114 and veteran judge Dave Moretti had it for Golovkin 115-113. “Everyone involved in the fight — whether you thought Canelo or Gennady won — saw it as close and exciting,” Gomez said. “That’s what merits a rematch.”

BASEBALL

Orioles minor-leaguer dies

Orioles minor-league pitcher Miguel Gonzalez died Monday in the Dominican Republic from injuries suffered in a Saturday car accident, the team announced. “Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez,” executive vice president Dan Duquette said in a statement. “Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.” Gonzalez, 21, was signed as an international free agent in 2014 and spent the past three seasons in the Dominican Summer League, where he appeared in 38 games (13 starts) and posted a 7.65 ERA. He is not related to former Oriole starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who now plays for the Texas Rangers. Gonzalez’s death marks the second time the Orioles have seen one of their players die in a vehicle-related accident in the Dominican Republic in the last two years. In January 2016, infielder Ramon Ramirez passed away from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

TENNIS

No line judges

There won’t be anyone for players to argue calls with at this tennis tournament: They’re getting rid of the line judges entirely. The men’s tour announced Monday in London that the Next Gen ATP Finals, a season-ending event for top 21-and-under players, will feature electronic line-calling for all shots. It’s the first time this is being tried at an ATP tournament. The Next Gen ATP Finals will be held in Milan, Italy, from Nov. 7-12. The Hawk-Eye Live system will employ the same technology currently used for replay reviews at other tournaments when players contest a line judge’s call. But this time, each call will be final. When there is a close shot, screens at the stadium will show a video replay so the competitors and spectators can see precisely where the ball landed. The only official at each match will be the chair umpire. The event also will showcase other experimental rules changes, including four-game sets, no lets and a serve clock.

CYCLING

5 stops in Israel

Giro d’Italia organizers have announced details of next year’s start in Jerusalem, which will mark the first time a cycling Grand Tour is held outside of Europe. The second stage will go down the Mediterranean coast to Tel Aviv then Stage 3 will reach Israel’s southern tip of Eilat along the Red Sea. Giro director Mauro Vegni said at Monday’s official announcement in Jerusalem that Israel was selected to host the race because of its “history and uniqueness.” More than 175 of the world’s best cyclists will arrive in Israel to kick off the race on May 4. The Giro is one of cycling’s top three stage races along with the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta. It’s being labeled as the biggest and most prestigious sporting event ever held in Israel.

NHL

Wild sign Koivu for 2 years

The Minnesota Wild and captain Mikko Koivu have agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract extension. The Wild announced the deal on Monday night. Koivu, 34, was entering the final season of his contract. He is coming off of one of his best years with 18 goals and 40 assists in 80 games and was a finalist for the Selke Trophy, given annually to the best defensive forward. Koivu will make $6 million in the first season of the extension in 2018-2019 and $5 million the following season.