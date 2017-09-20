2019 elite prospect plans to see Hogs play Saturday

— One of the nation's top 2019 prospects plans to attend Arkansas' game against Texas A&M and is also looking to visit Fayetteville for a game or next summer.

Safety Jalen Catalon, 5-10, 180 of Mansfield, (Texas) Legacy received an offer from Arkansas after his team defeated Wichita Falls, (Texas) Rider 35-14 on Sept. 1. He also has 14 other offers from schools like Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU and Stanford. Arkansas is the home team so they're able to invite prospects to Saturday's game against the Aggies.

ESPN rates him the No. 7 safety and the No. 104 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

He was named the AP Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A Defensive MVP as a sophomore after recording 196 tackles, 10 interceptions, 7 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble.

Catalon has heard good things about the Hogs from former Razorback cornerback Tevin Mitchel, who also attended Legacy. Running backs Coach Reggie Mitchell is his lead recruiter.