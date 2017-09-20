Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 7:03 a.m.

High school coaches

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season.

Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

