Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 2:35 a.m.

High school football Week 3 scores

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

Week 3

Friday's scores

CLASS 7A

Bentonville West 43, Muskogee, Okla. 35

Bryant 56, Lake Hamilton 7

Cabot 44, LR Fair 0

Conway 35, Bentonville 16

Dallas Bishop Dunne 34, Fayetteville 33

Fort Smith Southside 50, Rogers Heritage 17

North Little Rock 29, LR Parkview 20

Rogers 42, St. Louis Normandy 0

Springdale Har-Ber 29, Jenks, Okla. 0

West Memphis 41, LR Central 15

CLASS 6A

Batesville 31, Mountain Home 20

El Dorado 51, Magnolia 28

Jonesboro 28, LR Catholic 26

LR McClellan 63, LR Hall 8

Marion 53, Blytheville 8

Pine Bluff 14, Fort Smith Northside 7

Searcy 51, Morrilton 17

Siloam Springs 35, Van Buren 21

Springdale 31, Russellville 28

Texarkana 30, Camden Fairview 14

CLASS 5A

Benton 42, Greenbrier 16

Booneville 35, Vilonia 14

Bossier City (La.) Parkway at Pulaski Academy (n)

Dardanelle 31, Clarksville 24

Greene County Tech 48, Kennett, Mo. 26

Greenwood 54, Alma 28

LR Christian 48, Harrison 41

Malvern 67, Hot Springs Lakeside 58

Maumelle 37, Mills 0

Poteau, Okla. 47, De Queen 14

Prescott 48, Hope 3

Sylvan Hills 28, Jacksonville 3

Trumann 42, Paragould 0

Warren 20, Watson Chapel 12

White Hall 49, Sheridan 13

Wynne 35, Beebe 14

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia 49, Hot Springs 0

Ashdown 56, Hamburg 10

Bauxite 20, Dumas 16

Brookland 49, Manila 6

Charleston 42, Ozark 28

Elkins 38, Huntsville 33

Fordyce 30, Monticello 24

Gravette 27, Jay, Okla. 7

Green Forest 23, Berryville 20

Heber Springs 35, Harding Academy 15

Helena-West Helena 46, Forrest City 16

Hoxie 40, Cave City 0

Joe T. Robinson 65, Baptist Prep 0

Mansfield 39, Lincoln 36

McGehee 26, Crossett 12

Mena 47, Waldron 31

Nashville 51, Idabel, Okla. 30

Nettleton 49, Star City 21

Newport 35, Lonoke 8

Osceola 49, Pocahontas 28

Panama, Okla. 41, Subiaco Academy 15

Pea Ridge 24, Farmington 7

Prairie Grove 40, West Fork 6

Shiloh Christian 49, Pottsville 0

Stuttgart 46, DeWitt 16

Valley View 42, Highland 7

OPEN Pine Bluff Dollarway

CLASS 3A

Atkins 45, Yellville-Summit 22

Brookland 49, Manila 6

Cedar Ridge 40, Midland 6

Cedarville 54, Pocola, Okla. 14

Clinton 35, Central Arkansas Christian 0

Drew Central 61, Hermitage 13

England 46, Episcopal Collegiate 44

Foreman 47, Horatio 0

Fouke 59, Dierks 6

Fountain Lake 29, Smackover 28

Glen Rose 14, Camden Harmony Grove 7

Greenland 76, Gentry 71

Jessieville 53, Two Rivers 3

Junction City 48, Haynesville, La. 20

Mayflower 58, Bigelow 6

Melbourne 36, Salem 21

Quitman 34, Marshall 28

Rivercrest 14, Gosnell 7

Riverview 49, Bald Knob 13

Strong 36, Marianna 8

Walnut Ridge 44, Harrisburg 34

CLASS 2A

Barton 40, Hazen 24

Bearden 35, Gurdon 21

Benton Harmony Grove 20, Magnet Cove 0

Centerpoint 28, Mineral Springs 26

Conway Christian 42, Rose Bud 0

Cutter Morning Star 27, Bismarck 6

Danville 38, Mountainburg 14

Des Arc 45, Brinkley 14

Dover 43, Lavaca 6

Earle 66, Mountain View 0

East Poinsett County 38, Corning 8

Hampton 46, Murfreesboro 12

Hector 55, Paris 22

Marked Tree 28, Jonesboro Westside 27

McCrory 37, Marvell 0

Mount Ida 42, Lamar 7

Mountain Pine 56, Woodlawn 19

Palestine-Wheatley 24, Clarendon 22

Parkers Chapel 49, Lafayette County 30

Perryville 6, Poyen 0

Piggott 70, Rector 0

Rison 40, Lake Village 6

Southside Batesville 41, Cross County 6

Spring Hill 29, Genoa Central 28

OPEN Carlisle, Decatur, Hackett, Johnson County Westside, Magazine, Western Yell County

Print Headline: High school football Week 3 scores

