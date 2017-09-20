High school football Week 3 scores

Week 3
Friday's scores
CLASS 7A
Bentonville West 43, Muskogee, Okla. 35
Bryant 56, Lake Hamilton 7
Cabot 44, LR Fair 0
Conway 35, Bentonville 16
Dallas Bishop Dunne 34, Fayetteville 33
Fort Smith Southside 50, Rogers Heritage 17
North Little Rock 29, LR Parkview 20
Rogers 42, St. Louis Normandy 0
Springdale Har-Ber 29, Jenks, Okla. 0
West Memphis 41, LR Central 15
CLASS 6A
Batesville 31, Mountain Home 20
El Dorado 51, Magnolia 28
Jonesboro 28, LR Catholic 26
LR McClellan 63, LR Hall 8
Marion 53, Blytheville 8
Pine Bluff 14, Fort Smith Northside 7
Searcy 51, Morrilton 17
Siloam Springs 35, Van Buren 21
Springdale 31, Russellville 28
Texarkana 30, Camden Fairview 14
CLASS 5A
Benton 42, Greenbrier 16
Booneville 35, Vilonia 14
Bossier City (La.) Parkway at Pulaski Academy (n)
Dardanelle 31, Clarksville 24
Greene County Tech 48, Kennett, Mo. 26
Greenwood 54, Alma 28
LR Christian 48, Harrison 41
Malvern 67, Hot Springs Lakeside 58
Maumelle 37, Mills 0
Poteau, Okla. 47, De Queen 14
Prescott 48, Hope 3
Sylvan Hills 28, Jacksonville 3
Trumann 42, Paragould 0
Warren 20, Watson Chapel 12
White Hall 49, Sheridan 13
Wynne 35, Beebe 14
CLASS 4A
Arkadelphia 49, Hot Springs 0
Ashdown 56, Hamburg 10
Bauxite 20, Dumas 16
Brookland 49, Manila 6
Charleston 42, Ozark 28
Elkins 38, Huntsville 33
Fordyce 30, Monticello 24
Gravette 27, Jay, Okla. 7
Green Forest 23, Berryville 20
Heber Springs 35, Harding Academy 15
Helena-West Helena 46, Forrest City 16
Hoxie 40, Cave City 0
Joe T. Robinson 65, Baptist Prep 0
Mansfield 39, Lincoln 36
McGehee 26, Crossett 12
Mena 47, Waldron 31
Nashville 51, Idabel, Okla. 30
Nettleton 49, Star City 21
Newport 35, Lonoke 8
Osceola 49, Pocahontas 28
Panama, Okla. 41, Subiaco Academy 15
Pea Ridge 24, Farmington 7
Prairie Grove 40, West Fork 6
Shiloh Christian 49, Pottsville 0
Stuttgart 46, DeWitt 16
Valley View 42, Highland 7
OPEN Pine Bluff Dollarway
CLASS 3A
Atkins 45, Yellville-Summit 22
Cedar Ridge 40, Midland 6
Cedarville 54, Pocola, Okla. 14
Clinton 35, Central Arkansas Christian 0
Drew Central 61, Hermitage 13
England 46, Episcopal Collegiate 44
Foreman 47, Horatio 0
Fouke 59, Dierks 6
Fountain Lake 29, Smackover 28
Glen Rose 14, Camden Harmony Grove 7
Greenland 76, Gentry 71
Jessieville 53, Two Rivers 3
Junction City 48, Haynesville, La. 20
Mayflower 58, Bigelow 6
Melbourne 36, Salem 21
Quitman 34, Marshall 28
Rivercrest 14, Gosnell 7
Riverview 49, Bald Knob 13
Strong 36, Marianna 8
Walnut Ridge 44, Harrisburg 34
CLASS 2A
Barton 40, Hazen 24
Bearden 35, Gurdon 21
Benton Harmony Grove 20, Magnet Cove 0
Centerpoint 28, Mineral Springs 26
Conway Christian 42, Rose Bud 0
Cutter Morning Star 27, Bismarck 6
Danville 38, Mountainburg 14
Des Arc 45, Brinkley 14
Dover 43, Lavaca 6
Earle 66, Mountain View 0
East Poinsett County 38, Corning 8
Hampton 46, Murfreesboro 12
Hector 55, Paris 22
Marked Tree 28, Jonesboro Westside 27
McCrory 37, Marvell 0
Mount Ida 42, Lamar 7
Mountain Pine 56, Woodlawn 19
Palestine-Wheatley 24, Clarendon 22
Parkers Chapel 49, Lafayette County 30
Perryville 6, Poyen 0
Piggott 70, Rector 0
Rison 40, Lake Village 6
Southside Batesville 41, Cross County 6
Spring Hill 29, Genoa Central 28
OPEN Carlisle, Decatur, Hackett, Johnson County Westside, Magazine, Western Yell County
