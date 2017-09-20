Kicker with Arkansas ties would embrace being a Hog

Senior punter-kicker Matthew Phillips is very familiar with Arkansas because of having a father who graduated from the school and several family members who live in Little Rock.

“I've visited the state and the campus several times for games and to visit with family,” Phillips said.

Phillips, 5-11, 183 of Brentwood, Tennessee is the No. 47 ranked kicker and No. 27 punter nationally by Kohl's Kicking. He’s drawing interest from Arkansas, Western Kentucky, Princeton, Austin Peay, Army and Indiana State.

He didn’t kick for Brentwood as a junior because of playing behind Tucker Day, who’s a freshman at Mississippi State.

“I played corner and running back and was an All-Region DB for my team as a junior,” Phillips said.

He attended the Hogs speciality camp in June. Phillips, who visited the Hogs for the TCU game, would be thrilled to have the opportunity to kick for the Razorbacks.

“It would mean a lot to me and my family,” Phillips said. “I grew up being a Hog fan. My dad would take me to the games and I've been calling the Hogs ever since. It would be a great opportunity, and I'd love to play for the team I grew up cheering for.”

He and special teams coordinator Tanner Burns stay in touch.

“I really like coach Burns, he's a great guy and I think the communication with him is very good,” Phillips said. “We communicate about how my season is going and we talk about the school.”

Phillips’ field goal range goes beyond 50 yards.

“I can consistently make 50 yard field goals,” Phillips said. “I hit a 53-yard field goal in preseason with plenty of distance.