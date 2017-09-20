COWBOYS

Will Elliott play or not?

Will the Dallas Cowboys have star running back Ezekiel Elliott on the field and in uniform against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday?

That question has yet to be answered.

The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which is based in New Orleans but handles Texas district courts, did not rule on the NFL's motion for an emergency stay of the temporary injunction of his six-game suspension by the end of business Tuesday.

The NFL had asked the 5th Circuit to make a decision by 10 a.m. Tuesday or by Sept. 26 in hopes of blocking the injunction forcing Elliott to serve the suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy while the case makes its way through the court system.

If the stay is denied, Elliott will be able to continue to play with the Cowboys, most likely for the rest of the season.

Elliott will likely play against Arizona, according to a source.

However, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Elliott's status remains up in the air and will be dependent on when a ruling is made.

The NFL typically likes to make roster moves final for the week on Tuesday for competitive reasons and it's a practice they traditionally follow, according to a source.

But it's not a hard and fast rule.

It's possible that the NFL will wait until Friday to make a decision on Elliott's roster status.

The Cowboys (1-1) are coming off a 42-17 loss against Denver where Elliott had nine carries for a career-worst 8 yards. His lack of effort after an interception prompted Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson to accuse him of quitting on his team.

DOLPHINS

Timmons suspended

MIAMI -- Linebacker Lawrence Timmons was suspended indefinitely by the Miami Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team's season opener.

The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, a day off for the team.

Timmons' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no immediate comment on the decision. Timmons wanted to rejoin the team this week, but Coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of the 11th-year veteran, which occurred Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami's game at the Chargers.

The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with Timmons, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter. He wasn't with the Dolphins at the game and didn't fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami's 19-17 victory.

Undrafted rookie free agent Chase Allen started in Timmons' place Sunday and made three tackles. Middle linebacker Mike Hull, making his second career start, played every snap and led Miami with 10 tackles.

Timmons signed a $12 million, two-year deal with Miami in March after 10 seasons with Pittsburgh, where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2009 and made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

JETS

WR Raymond waived

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have waived wide receiver Kalif Raymond, two days after his fumbled punt changed momentum in the team's loss at Oakland.

Raymond was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Sept. 3 after he played his rookie season with Denver last year. He served as New York's primary returner on punts and kickoffs in the first two games, but had ball security issues.

Raymond mishandled two punts in the opener at Buffalo, but recovered both fumbles. Last Sunday against the Raiders, he fumbled a punt with 1:50 left in the opening half and the Jets trailing 14-10. The Raiders recovered the fumble at the Jets 4 and scored three plays later. New York never got close after that.

The Jets also announced Tuesday that they signed defensive lineman Claude Pelon to the practice squad. Pelon was waived by New York last week after he played in the season opener.

PANTHERS

Olsen breaks foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Greg Olsen will miss a minimum of eight games after the Carolina Panthers placed the three-time Pro Bowl tight end on injured reserve with a broken right foot Tuesday.

The earliest Olsen is eligible to return Nov. 26 when Panthers visit the New York Jets.

Panthers trainer Ryan Vermillion told the team website that Olsen has a "Jones fracture," meaning he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Olsen was injured in the second quarter of Carolina's 9-3 victory over Buffalo and had surgery Monday.

The injury ends Olsen's streak of 160 consecutive games played. It's the second longest active streak among tight ends behind Dallas' Jason Witten (221).

Carolina replaced Olsen on the 53-man roster with rookie fullback Alex Armah from the practice squad.

BROWNS

Coleman out 7 games

The Cleveland Browns placed starting wide receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he'll miss at least seven games this season.

Coleman suffered a broken right hand in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and had surgery Monday afternoon to repair a fractured metacarpal. The 15th overall pick in last year's draft broke a different bone in the same hand this past season and missed six games.

Each NFL team is allowed to bring as many as two players off IR during the course of a season. Coleman will be eligible to practice six weeks from Tuesday and play again after he spends eight weeks on IR.

The Browns have a bye during one of those weeks. So if all goes well with Coleman's recovery, he could return in time for the final seven games of the season beginning Nov. 19 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the first two games this season, Coleman caught 6 passes for 62 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 targets. In 10 games last season, he had 33 receptions for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns on 74 targets.

