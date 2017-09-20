CARDINALS

Wainwright off DL

CINCINNATI -- The St. Louis Cardinals have activated right-hander Adam Wainwright from the 10-day disabled list.

Wainwright, 36, had been sidelined by a right elbow impingement. Manager Mike Matheny said he will pitch out of the bullpen.

Matheny said they will put Wainwright "in there when it works and see what we've got."

Wainwright pitched out of the bullpen when he made his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2005, but he hasn't made a relief appearance since the end of the 2015 season. He is 12-5 with a 5.12 ERA in 23 starts this year.

The Cardinals announced the move before Tuesday night's game at Cincinnati.

YANKEES

Severino moves up

NEW YORK -- Luis Severino was moved up two days by the New York Yankees and is scheduled to start today against Minnesota.

Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday the move was made to give Severino three more regular-season starts as New York tries to overtake Boston in the AL East.

Severino had been slated to start Friday at Toronto and will be replaced against the Blue Jays by Masahiro Tanaka.

A right-hander, Severino, 23, is 13-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 29 starts this season, and has not allowed more than 1 earned run in 9 of 12 outings since the All-Star break.

CUBS

Arrieta back Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session with no pain, Jake Arrieta is ready to rejoin the Cubs rotation Thursday night in Milwaukee.

"The idea is just to see how I bounce back and respond," Arrieta said Tuesday. "And I anticipate to feeling very good, and the plan is to be out there Thursday."

If Arrieta reports today that he's pain-free, he will make his first start since suffering a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring Sept. 4. Arrieta said his arm feels fresh as the result of the layoff.

Arrieta said he's scheduled to throw 75 to 80 pitches Thursday, and that a gradual increase in work on Sept. 26 at St. Louis should put him at full strength for the Cubs' regular-season finale against the Reds on Oct. 1.

"He looked very good," President Theo Epstein said after witnessing Arrieta's bullpen session. "He was mechanically sound, executed his pitches and didn't feel anything."

Epstein was hesitant to forecast the Cubs' postseason rotation or roster if they win the National League Central.

"It's inappropriate to talk about that right now," Epstein said. "We have a lot of work to do."

TIGERS

Ferrell alert after hit

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell was alert and responsive after being hit in the head by a line drive Monday night.

Ferrell was struck in the right side of the head by a drive off the bat of Oakland's Ryon Healy measured at 102.6 mph.

Ferrell never went down, and immediately jogged toward the Tigers dugout. He was met by trainer Kevin Rand and, after a brief examination, was escorted to the Detroit clubhouse.

Ferrell was taken to a hospital and had a precautionary CT scan. The Tigers said he is walking under his own power.

The ball deflected off Ferrell toward first base for an infield single. The play occurred in the eighth inning with the Athletics leading 7-3.

Earlier in the game, Oakland batter Chad Pinder was hit in the helmet by a pitch. He stayed in the game.

BRAVES

New facility approved

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have received final approval for a new spring training complex near Sarasota, Florida.

The team plans to break ground next month after city commissioners in North Port voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the $100 million complex, which was initially estimated to cost $75-80 million.

The facility is set to open in 2019, meaning the Braves will spend one more year at their current Disney World complex where they have trained since 1998. The team said it needed a new facility closer to other Grapefruit League sites, which are now largely bunched along the Gulf Coast and in South Florida. The Detroit Tigers' facility in Lakeland is the only one within an hour's drive of Disney World.

The Braves' new facility will be near the Baltimore Orioles' complex in Sarasota and Tampa Bay Rays' facility in Port Charlotte. It will be less than an hour's drive from Fort Myers, where both the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins train, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates complex in Bradenton.

According to financing documents, Florida taxpayers will provide about $40.4 million toward the project, plus interest. A private developer will contribute $4.7 million, with the Braves picking up the remaining $55.5 million. The team expects to offset some of its costs by selling naming rights to the 8,000-capacity stadium.

