Orji recalls offer from Hogs, maintains recruiting is open

— Junior safety Anfernee Orji is now up to seven scholarship offers since receiving his first one from Arkansas on Dec. 2.

The offer from the Hogs was a big deal for the hard hitting defender.

“Getting that offer was great,” Orji said. “That was just a great day overall. It was exciting to realize the school wanted me to go play for them. It was a great feeling.”

Orji, 6-1, 198 pounds of Rockwall, Texas also has offers from Oklahoma, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Utah, Baylor and Vanderbilt, where his brother Alston is a 2018 commitment.

“I’m just taking things slow, I’m trying to figure out which schools like me and schools I like and trying to figure out some visits to take and games to go to,” Orji said.

He and his brother visited Fayetteville for the Razorbacks’ 31-10 victory over Florida last year. Orji, who has a 4.5 grade point average, enjoyed the combination of academics and football at Arkansas.

“The academic part really caught my attention with the amount of tutors and help they give you,” Orji said. “The academics are great. The business school is pretty good- it’s amazing. The atmosphere for football is just incredible. They played Florida and it was loud the whole time.”

Orji is also fond of coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and his lead recruiter and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell.

“They’re all great people,” he said. “Arkansas is a great school and great football.”

He was named the District 11-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after recording 96 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He has 16 tackles, an interception and 2 pass breakups in three games this season.

Rockwall Coach Rodney Webb said Orji’s ability and physical play is suited for playing strong safety in college.

“At the high school level he’s the biggest and strongest, fastest guy on the field in a lot of cases,” Webb said. “The thing that sets him a part is his physicality.”

Orji dismisses the thought he’s a lock to join his brother at Vanderbilt.

“I like Vanderbilt,” Orji said. “Vanderbilt is a great school, but I’m not going to like quit my recruiting because my brother is going there. I’m not going to a school because my brother is going there. My own recruiting is my own recruiting. I’m not basing mine off of his.”

Orji has learned a few things about the recruiting process by observing his brother’s recruitment.

“I’ve learned to get to know the coaches and get to know the school and what fits me the best not what fits anyone else,” Orji said. “Make sure it’s my decision, not anyone else’s and make sure it fits my standards.”

Arkansas will wear special uniforms to honor former Razorback and current Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The uniforms will look like what the Cowboy’s wear, but with an Arkansas flavor.

“Those are some good-looking uniforms,” Orji said. “They should look great when they play A&M this weekend at Cowboy’s Stadium."