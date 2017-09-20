Schedule set for next season

The Arkansas Razorbacks will open their SEC schedule in 2018 at Auburn on Sept. 22 and will play all four of their conference home games in between two sets of road games, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

The Razorbacks host Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, LSU and a nonconference game against Tulsa between Oct. 6 and Nov. 10. That stretch also includes a late open date on Nov. 3, prior to a home game against LSU.

The Razorbacks are contractually obligated to play a conference game in Little Rock in 2018, but it has yet to be designated.

Arkansas does not have a nonconference game against a Power 5 opponent in 2018 as mandated by the SEC. The Hogs were given a waiver by the SEC office for 2018 and 2019 due to Michigan’s breaking of the contract on games in those two seasons last summer. Arkansas scheduled a road game against Colorado State in 2018, and it will face the Rams on Sept. 8 in Fort Collins, Colo., after opening the season with a home game against Eastern Illinois of the FCS on Sept. 1.

After the conference opener at Auburn, the Razorbacks will be the visitor for their Southwest Classic game against Texas A&M on Sept. 29. Arkansas does not play another SEC road game until finishing the season with trips to Mississippi State on Nov. 17 and to Missouri on Nov. 24. The regular-season finale at Missouri is scheduled for a Saturday, although it is a candidate for moving up a day to the Friday after Thanksgiving, as it has since the Razorbacks and Tigers became permanent SEC crossover opponents in 2014.

UA 2018 schedule

Date;Opponent;Site

Sept. 1;Eastern Illinois;Fayetteville

Sept. 8;at Colorado State;Fort Collins, Colo.

Sept. 15;North Texas;Fayetteville

Sept. 22;at Auburn;Auburn, Ala.

Sept. 29;Texas A&M;Arlington, Texas

Oct. 6;Alabama;Fayetteville

Oct. 13;Ole Miss;Fayetteville

Oct. 20;Tulsa;Fayetteville

Oct. 27;Vanderbilt;Fayetteville

Nov. 3;Open

Nov. 10;LSU;Fayetteville

Nov. 17;at Mississippi State;Starkville, Miss.

Nov. 24;at Missouri;Columbia, Mo.