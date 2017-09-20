SOCCER

Lyon women fall to Freed-Hardeman

Lyon College's women lost 4-1 to Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday in Batesville.

Judith Flores scored Lyon's goal in the 88th minute with Darby Blaylock assisting.

Freed-Hardeman won despite being outshot 13-5. Lyon is now 2-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the American Midwest Conference

Lyon men defeat Freed-Hardeman

Nicholas Vasquez scored 55 seconds into overtime to give Lyon men's team a 2-1 victory over Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday in Batesville.

Trace Gray scored with eight minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 1-1 for Lyon (3-3-1, 2-0 American Midwest Conference).

GOLF

Red Wolves, Trojans finish in Memphis

Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's teams finished second and third, respectively, at the Memphis Intercollegiate in Memphis.

The Red Wolves finished with a 869 (299-287-283), one stroke back of Middle Tennessee State. The Trojans shot an 872 (282-295-295).

Individually, Arkansas State's Tanner Napier finished tied for fifth with a 214 (72-72-70). UALR's George Scanlon finished tied for seventh with a 215 (67-72-76).

Arkansas Tech men second in Oklahoma

The Arkansas Tech University men's team finished second at the Northeastern (Okla.) State Classic in Muskogee, Okla.

The Wonder Boys shot an 862 (288-285-279), finishing 14 strokes behind Central Oklahoma's 848. Harding University (288-288-288) finished tied for third with Central Missouri (285-295-284) at 864. Henderson State University finished ninth with an 883 (295-289-299).

Individually, Arkansas Tech's Shawn Tsai finished tied for fifth with a 210 (71-69-70) while Jackson Marseilles was tied for eighth with a 213 (74-72-67) and Luke Cornett finished tied for 10th with a 214 (69-75-70). Harding's Mason Barger finished tied for eighth with a 213 (76-67-70). Henderson State's Nick Shapiro finished tied for 23rd with a 218 (74-71-73).

UCA's George settles for third

Lewis George of the University of Central Arkansas finished third overall at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La.

George finished with a 210 (65-68-77) to help the Bears finish tied for fifth with Abilene Christian at 869. South Florida won with a 843, followed by Stephen F. Austin (856), Louisiana Tech (862) and Texas-San Antonio (867).

ASU, UALR, UCA in top 10 in Kansas

The Arkansas State women's team, along with UALR and UCA, finished sixth through eighth at the Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kan.

The Red Wolves shot a 908 (306-299-303) while UALR shot a 918 (309-309-300) and UCA shot a 932 (316-306-308). Kansas State won with a 881 (287-296-298). Kansas was second with a 898 (307-292-299).

Individually, UALR's Sabrina Bonanno finished tied for fifth with a 221 (77-70-74). UCA's Fernando Lira finished eighth with a 222 (73-75-74). ASU's Beth Ann Compton (75-75-73) and Grayson Gladden (75-74-74) finished tied for ninth with a 223.

SOCCER

Harding's Craig earns GAC honor

Harding University's Aaron Craig was named defender of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Craig helped Harding prevent Southwest Baptist from having a shot on goal in a 3-0 victory.

Harding's Morgan named top defender

Harding University's Michelle Morgan was named defender of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Morgan helped the Lady Bisons to a tie with Texas A&M-Commerce 1-1 and hold the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to four shots in a 2-1 victory.

CROSS COUNTRY

Razorbacks' Gregory receives SEC award

Lauren Gregory of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was named freshman runner of the week by the SEC on Tuesday.

Gregory finished ninth at the Riverside Invitational in California with a time of 20 minutes, 17.20 seconds.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech sweeps Harding

Arkansas Tech stayed undefeated by sweeping Harding 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 on Tuesday night in Russellville.

The Golden Suns (15-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) were led by Allie Anderson and Tabitha Spray, who both had 11 kills. Amanda Milnick had 36 assists. Hunter Eshnaur and Milnick both had 16 digs.

Harding (12-2, 1-1) was led by Taylor Mounts and Emily Clayton, who had seven kills. Rachel Huessner had 23 assists and 13 digs.

UAFS duo wins conference awards

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Susannah Kelley and Autumn Reese were named setter of the week and defensive player of the week by the Heartland Conference on Tuesday.

Kelley had 169 assists in the Lady Lions' four matches at the Carr Racop Invitational. She also had 48 digs and five kills while being named to the all-tournament team.

Reese had 128 digs, 9 assists and 6 aces in the tournament.

