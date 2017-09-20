High School Golf
Venn, LR Christian run away from field
By Tim Cooper
This article was published today at 2:18 a.m.
5A-CENTRAL GOLF
Greystone Country Club
Mountain Ranch Golf Course
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS 1. Little Rock Christian 295, 2. Pulaski Academy 406, 3. Sylvan Hills 415, 4. Beebe 476
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Chase Venn, LR Christian;68
Ben Brant, LR Christian;75
Tucker Teague, LR Christian;76
Luke Hankins, LR Christian;76
Thomas Proctor, LR Christian 77
Jacob Kreis, Pulaski Academy;84
Jackson May, Pulaski Academy;87
Nathan Martin, Sylvan Hills;90
Ethan Jabara, Sylvan Hills;90
Nate Barrentine, Beebe;111
Will Graves, Pulaski Academy;112
Justin Grandfield, Beebe;114
Nikolas Morgan, Sylvan Hills;117
Bryson Halford, Beebe;118
Colton McPherson, Sylvan Hills;118
Jackson Pope, Sylvan Hills;119
Jon Parr, Pulaski Academy;123
John-Ross Scurlock, Pulaski Academy;132
Lance Grey, Beebe;133
Javier Prado, Mills;150
Brendyn Harris, Beebe;150
Owen Blocker, Mills;155
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS 1. Little Rock Christian 296, 2. Pulaski Academy 389
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Briahna Willis, LR Christian;92
Whitney Warden, Beebe;98
Abby Blankenship, LR Christian;100
Jordan Blaydes, LR Christian;104
Alex Barnwell, Pulaski Academy;114
Stevie Gibbs, LR Christian;115
Ashton Makenzie, Beebe 124
Caroline Otwell, Pulaski Academy;137
Payton Wortsmith, Pulaski Academy;138
Anisha Hatton, Mills;160
Giselle Contierrez, Mills;163
CABOT -- No one could catch Chase Venn on Tuesday afternoon.
Venn, a junior from Little Rock Christian, logged a 4-under 68 at the Mountain Ranch Golf Course at Greystone Country Club on his way to a seven-stroke victory in the 5A-Central Conference golf tournament.
Playing a solid style of golf on the 6,038-yard course, Venn's round included an eagle, three birdies, 14 pars and only one bogey.
"I just tried to hit fairways and greens," Venn said. "It's a tough golf course if you're not hitting it into the fairway because there's some pretty thick rough out here. There are a lot of hazards and lost balls. I knew if I could hit the middle of the fairway I would could come up with a really good score."
Little Rock Christian produced the top-five individual scores Tuesday and easily won the team championship with a 295. Ben Brant finished as the runner-up with a 3-over 75. Tucker Teague and Luke Hankins each finished at 76. Thomas Proctor was good for a 77. Pulaski Academy, led by an 84 from Jacob Kreis, was the team runner-up with a 406.
Little Rock Christian senior Briahna Willis shot a 92 to win the girls' medalist honors. Willis was six strokes better than Whitney Warden of Beebe.
The Lady Warriors won the team title with a 296. Pulaski Academy, with a 389, was the only other school to have enough players for a team score.
The boys 5A state tournament will be held Oct. 4 at the Hot Springs Club. The girls 5A state tournament will be held Sept. 26 at the Paragould Country Club.
Venn's most impressive shot came on the No. 5, a 478-yard par 5. Playing 187 yards to the pin, Venn used a six-iron to place his second shot to within 10 inches of the hole.
"I tried to hit a little draw because the pin was back and to the right," said Venn, a transfer from Columbia, Mo. "I knew everything was funneling left so I tried to hit to the right side. It came off the club really well."
Venn, who started his round on No. 9, parred the first four holes he played but fell one stroke over par with a bogey on No. 13, a 349-yard par 4.
It was Venn's only hiccup of the day, but he responded with birdies on No. 14, a 494-yard par 5, and on No. 15, a 346-yard par 4.
His round ended with him sinking an 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 8, a 371-yard par 4.
"It's hard to say if that was my best putt of the day," Venn said. "But just to finish up like that, made it really sweet."
Sports on 09/20/2017
Print Headline: Venn, LR Christian run away from field
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Venn, LR Christian run away from field
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.