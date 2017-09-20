Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 2:34 a.m.

High School Golf

Venn, LR Christian run away from field

By Tim Cooper

This article was published today at 2:18 a.m.

5A-CENTRAL GOLF

Greystone Country Club

Mountain Ranch Golf Course

BOYS

TEAM RESULTS 1. Little Rock Christian 295, 2. Pulaski Academy 406, 3. Sylvan Hills 415, 4. Beebe 476

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Chase Venn, LR Christian;68

Ben Brant, LR Christian;75

Tucker Teague, LR Christian;76

Luke Hankins, LR Christian;76

Thomas Proctor, LR Christian 77

Jacob Kreis, Pulaski Academy;84

Jackson May, Pulaski Academy;87

Nathan Martin, Sylvan Hills;90

Ethan Jabara, Sylvan Hills;90

Nate Barrentine, Beebe;111

Will Graves, Pulaski Academy;112

Justin Grandfield, Beebe;114

Nikolas Morgan, Sylvan Hills;117

Bryson Halford, Beebe;118

Colton McPherson, Sylvan Hills;118

Jackson Pope, Sylvan Hills;119

Jon Parr, Pulaski Academy;123

John-Ross Scurlock, Pulaski Academy;132

Lance Grey, Beebe;133

Javier Prado, Mills;150

Brendyn Harris, Beebe;150

Owen Blocker, Mills;155

GIRLS

TEAM RESULTS 1. Little Rock Christian 296, 2. Pulaski Academy 389

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Briahna Willis, LR Christian;92

Whitney Warden, Beebe;98

Abby Blankenship, LR Christian;100

Jordan Blaydes, LR Christian;104

Alex Barnwell, Pulaski Academy;114

Stevie Gibbs, LR Christian;115

Ashton Makenzie, Beebe 124

Caroline Otwell, Pulaski Academy;137

Payton Wortsmith, Pulaski Academy;138

Anisha Hatton, Mills;160

Giselle Contierrez, Mills;163

CABOT -- No one could catch Chase Venn on Tuesday afternoon.

Venn, a junior from Little Rock Christian, logged a 4-under 68 at the Mountain Ranch Golf Course at Greystone Country Club on his way to a seven-stroke victory in the 5A-Central Conference golf tournament.

Playing a solid style of golf on the 6,038-yard course, Venn's round included an eagle, three birdies, 14 pars and only one bogey.

"I just tried to hit fairways and greens," Venn said. "It's a tough golf course if you're not hitting it into the fairway because there's some pretty thick rough out here. There are a lot of hazards and lost balls. I knew if I could hit the middle of the fairway I would could come up with a really good score."

Little Rock Christian produced the top-five individual scores Tuesday and easily won the team championship with a 295. Ben Brant finished as the runner-up with a 3-over 75. Tucker Teague and Luke Hankins each finished at 76. Thomas Proctor was good for a 77. Pulaski Academy, led by an 84 from Jacob Kreis, was the team runner-up with a 406.

Little Rock Christian senior Briahna Willis shot a 92 to win the girls' medalist honors. Willis was six strokes better than Whitney Warden of Beebe.

The Lady Warriors won the team title with a 296. Pulaski Academy, with a 389, was the only other school to have enough players for a team score.

The boys 5A state tournament will be held Oct. 4 at the Hot Springs Club. The girls 5A state tournament will be held Sept. 26 at the Paragould Country Club.

Venn's most impressive shot came on the No. 5, a 478-yard par 5. Playing 187 yards to the pin, Venn used a six-iron to place his second shot to within 10 inches of the hole.

"I tried to hit a little draw because the pin was back and to the right," said Venn, a transfer from Columbia, Mo. "I knew everything was funneling left so I tried to hit to the right side. It came off the club really well."

Venn, who started his round on No. 9, parred the first four holes he played but fell one stroke over par with a bogey on No. 13, a 349-yard par 4.

It was Venn's only hiccup of the day, but he responded with birdies on No. 14, a 494-yard par 5, and on No. 15, a 346-yard par 4.

His round ended with him sinking an 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 8, a 371-yard par 4.

"It's hard to say if that was my best putt of the day," Venn said. "But just to finish up like that, made it really sweet."

Sports on 09/20/2017

Print Headline: Venn, LR Christian run away from field

