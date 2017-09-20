Why Garrett props up only Prescott

Maybe we should consider the fact the Cowboys basically never beat Denver -- not since Barry Switzer walked the sidelines, anyway -- and let it go. But that would rule out the possibility that the Cowboys may have real issues with 14 games to go, so the "it's a Denver thing" approach doesn't sound like the safest course for anyone.

Head Coach Jason Garrett is moving on by supporting Dak Prescott and letting the critics have their way with Ezekiel Elliott. It's an approach that makes sense for a few reasons, one of them being that Prescott represents this team's long-term future and Elliott may never see a second contract.

Ezekiel Elliott's most modest rushing total last season was 51 yards in his debut. He never fell below 80 yards after that, even ran for 125 in the three-point loss to the Packers. To finish with eight yards on nine carries is the one takeaway from Sunday that the Cowboys must not only examine but figure out how to fix before playing two more strong defenses in the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Does Elliott's lack of effort on Prescott's first interception need to be discussed internally as well? I would imagine so. At high volume. It's not just a terrible look, it's a puzzling reaction from a player Garrett invariably describes as a great competitor. Chris Harris is within five yards of Elliott when he turns toward the Dallas goal line after catching the pass that went through Dez Bryant's hands.

Elliott makes no effort, doesn't even jog in Harris' direction. Garrett made it clear in Monday's news conference he was fine with the media including the NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson calling out the Cowboys running back for the weak attempt.

Garrett wanted it clear that he didn't think Elliott's effort running the ball was a problem. That had more to do with the highly touted offensive line getting blown up repeatedly along with the Broncos' ability to single cover receivers and sell out against the run.

But if this is the week to beat up on Zeke for all of it -- the give-a-crap attitude on the interception, a miserable day running the ball, dragging his team through what will soon seem like a never-ending court battle -- I don't think Garrett has any issues with that. When it comes down to it, there's a belief that Elliott will be fine, that he will get his yards and that the chaotic world swirling around him has little real impact on his ability as a player.

It's Dak that Garrett wants to prop back up after Sunday. After throwing 50 passes, failing to reach 300 yards and being picked off twice for the second time as a pro, Prescott's stock as a top-level quarterback took some slippage late Sunday. And so the whispers that he is merely a byproduct of Zeke's greatness began.

Until we actually see another game in which Elliott is shut down -- doesn't have to be all the way down to eight yards but, say, below 50 -- and Prescott prevails with his passing, this argument will continue.

That's why I think Garrett was so defensive about Prescott. He will leave the quarterback bashing to the Giants' Ben McAdoo.

Garrett hailed Dak for his courageous performance. The head coach is acutely aware that Prescott has to be successful for the Cowboys' current plan to work and for this team to go beyond early playoff exits.

Just as was the case with Russell Wilson in Seattle, if a team can have a young middle-round pick perform right away, it affords the club all kinds of salary-cap benefits when other teams are spending $20 million on their quarterbacks.

Prescott must bounce back in Arizona. I expect it to be a tough game but I expect him to play better. Needless to say, he needs help from Bryant although while giving up one interception Sunday, Dez may have broken up two others.

The Cowboys can't get the Denver game behind them fast enough, but they must wait for Monday night to even begin to find out how much of it was just one bad afternoon and what past was a sign of things to come.

Sports on 09/20/2017