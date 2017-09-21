Cards back up Weaver with 3 HRs, gain on Rockies

CARDINALS 9, REDS 2

CINCINNATI -- Dexter Fowler homered for the third consecutive game while Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong also homered as the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in their National League playoff push with a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Tommy Pham finished with 2 doubles, 1 single and 2 RBI and Yadier Molina added a 2-run double as the third-place Cardinals (79-72) gained a game on Colorado in the wild-card race.

Rookie right-hander Luke Weaver retired 10 consecutive batters in one stretch on the way to his seventh consecutive winning start, the major leagues' longest active streak and the longest by a Cardinals pitcher this season. The 24-year-old rookie allowed 5 hits and 2 runs with 7 strikeouts in 5 innings.

Weaver (7-1) has fanned seven or more batters in each of his last seven starts. Relievers Zach Duke, Seung Hwan Oh, Sandy Alcantara and Sam Tuivailala teamed up to retire the final 12 Reds batters.

Carpenter led off the game with his 21st home run. Fowler followed Pham's RBI double in the third with a two-run shot into the right field seats. It was his career-high 18th home run of the season. DeJong added his team-high 24th, the Cardinals' second set of back-to-back home runs in two nights.

The Reds broke up Weaver's shutout bid with a two-run fifth. Patrick Kivlehan's drove in Jose Peraza from first with a double and scored on Jesse Winker's single.

Rookie Davis (1-3) gave up all 3 home runs and 5 runs on 5 hits with 3 strikeouts in 3 innings.

Carpenter returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday after not starting Tuesday because of bursitis in his right shoulder that has plagued him for much of the season.

MARLINS 9, METS 2 Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 56th home run and drove in three runs as host Miami completed a three-game sweep of New York.

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 0 Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood dug himself an early hole against the host Giants and now the Rockies' lead for the second NL wild card is in jeopardy after a loss to last-place San Francisco, the club's third consecutive defeat.

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 5 Aaron Altherr hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth after launching a tying, two-run home run an inning earlier and Philadelphia beat visiting Los Angeles.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 4 Adam Frazier hit a two-run home run off Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the ninth inning to lift host Pittsburgh to a victory.

NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 3 Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino issued three bases-loaded walks in the six-run eighth, Gio Gonzalez pitched seven strong innings and visiting Washington beat Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 11, TWINS 3 Aaron Judge hit his AL-leading 45th home run and topped 100 RBI, Didi Gregorius surpassed Derek Jeter for the most home runs by a Yankees shortstop and New York beat visiting Minnesota for a three-game sweep.

ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 2 Daniel Mengden pitched seven scoreless innings, and Marcus Semien homered and drove in three runs, leading Oakland to a victory and a three-game sweep of host Detroit.

RED SOX 9, ORIOLES 0 Chris Sale struck out 13 to become the first AL pitcher in 18 years to reach the 300 mark, and visiting Boston moved to the brink of clinching a playoff berth by beating Baltimore.

ROYALS 15, BLUE JAYS 5 Mike Moustakas hit his 37th home run of the season, breaking Steve Balboni's Royals record, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield also connected, and Kansas City routed host Toronto.

ASTROS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Yuli Gurriel had three hits, including a two-run double, Brad Peacock threw six solid innings and Houston extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over visiting Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 8, CUBS 1 Blake Snell gave up two hits in seven shutout innings and host Tampa Bay ended Chicago's season-best seven-game winning streak.

