Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE MAUMELLE Crappie are biting well and stacking up around channel and brush piles. They are being caught on crappie minnows and Tennessee shad-colored jigs. Bream are hitting and can be found on the brush piles, but they are moving quickly. Lots of reports about redear on the west end of lake. They are being caught on crickets and live worms.

NORFORK LAKE The crappie bite has been outstanding, the bass bite is good, catfishing is good and the walleye bite is fair. Anglers have been finding crappie on main lake brush piles. The most productive brush piles should be in 35 feet or less of water, and the crappie will be inside of the brush and up to the top of the brush pile. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fishing is good and appears to be getting better every day. Some bass are showing up on the surface near bluff walls near sundown.

CROWN LAKE Bream are fair on redworms and crickets fished around docks. Crappie are fair on squirmin' squirt jigs fished in 10 feet of water. Bass are fair to good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished 10-15 feet deep.

MILLWOOD LAKE Bass remain good around 2-4 pounds on topwaters early at dawn until around 11 a.m. Bass continue to react the most aggressive at dawn in the oxbows of Little River, where creek channels dump into the main body of water. White bass are back to early and midmorning schooling activities with all the recent cloud cover and cooler daytime temperatures. Channel catfish are biting well on trotlines set along outer bends of the river in timber from 15-18 feet deep using CJ's Punch Bait.

Sports on 09/21/2017