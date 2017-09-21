High school football Week 4 schedule

Week 4 schedule

TODAY'S GAME

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Mills at LR Parkview (at War Memorial Stadium)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Fayetteville at Bentonville

Springdale at Rogers Heritage

Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber

Bentonville West at Van Buren

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at LR Catholic (at War Memorial Stadium)

North Little Rock at LR Central

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Russellville at Benton

Lake Hamilton at El Dorado

Siloam Springs at Sheridan

Greenwood at Texarkana

6A-EAST

Searcy at Jacksonville

Mountain Home at Jonesboro

LR Hall at Pine Bluff

Marion at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at LR Christian

Sylvan Hills vs. LR McClellan (at LR Fair's War Eagle Stadium)

LR Fair at Pulaski Academy

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Forrest City

Batesville at Nettleton

Valley View at Paragould

Blytheville at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

De Queen at Hope

Camden Fairview at Hot Springs Lakeside

Hot Springs at Watson Chapel

Magnolia at White Hall

5A-WEST

Clarksville at Farmington

Maumelle at Greenbrier

Morrilton at Harrison

Alma at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Shiloh Christian at Berryville

Lincoln at Gravette

Prairie Grove at Huntsville

Gentry at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Helena-West Helena at Baptist Prep

Riverview at Central Arkansas Christian

Lonoke at Heber Springs

Stuttgart at Southside Batesville

3-4A

Brookland at Gosnell

Cave City at Harrisburg

Jonesboro Westside at Highland

Pocahontas at Trumann

4-4A

Pottsville at Booneville

Dover at Dardanelle

West Fork at Subiaco Academy

Ozark at Waldron

7-4A

Nashville at Arkadelphia

Malvern at Bauxite

Joe T. Robinson at Fountain Lake

Ashdown at Mena

8-4A

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Dumas

DeWitt at Hamburg

Star City at Monticello

Crossett at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Greenland at Clinton

Green Forest at Marshall

Melbourne at Mountain View

Elkins at Yellville-Summit

2-3A

Episcopal Collegiate at Cedar Ridge

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Marianna at Rose Bud

Barton at Mayflower

3-3A

Rivercrest at Corning

Newport at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Manila

Osceola at Piggott

4-3A

Cedarville at Charleston

Atkins at Lamar

Paris at Mansfield

Perryville at Two Rivers

5-3A

Jessieville at Bismarck

Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Gurdon at Horatio

Centerpoint at Prescott

6-3A

Lake Village at Drew Central

Genoa Central at Fordyce

McGehee at Junction City

Fouke at Smackover

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Marked Tree at East Poinsett County

Cross County at Midland

Earle at Salem

OPEN Rector

4-2A

Western Yell County at Danville

Mountainburg at Decatur

Magazine at Hackett

Johnson County Westside at Lavaca

OPEN Hackett

5-2A

Magnet Cove at England

Cutter Morning Star at Hector

Conway Christian at Poyen

Bigelow at Quitman

6-2A

Clarendon at Brinkley

Des Arc at Carlisle

Hazen at McCrory

OPEN Marvell, Palestine-Wheatley

7-2A

Mountain Pine at Dierks

Spring Hill at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Lafayette County

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs

8-2A

Strong at Camden Harmony Grove

Woodlawn at Hermitage

Hampton at Parkers Chapel

Bearden at Rison

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

