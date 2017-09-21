Jordan Phillips and his father discuss Arkansas visit

Arkansas guard target Jordan Phillips and his father Michael recapped their official visit to Arkansas over the weekend on Recruiting Thursday.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Arlington (Texas) Grace Preparatory Academy, will officially visit the Hogs this weekend. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, TCU, Fresno State, Virginia Tech and Georgetown.

He had an outstanding summer while playing for Dallas Showtyme and averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals per game. He's also visited Fresno State and has visits set for Georgetown and Virginia Tech.