Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 22, 2017, 1:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Jordan Phillips and his father discuss Arkansas visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published September 21, 2017 at 9:52 p.m.

Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips

Arkansas guard target Jordan Phillips and his father Michael recapped their official visit to Arkansas over the weekend on Recruiting Thursday.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Arlington (Texas) Grace Preparatory Academy, will officially visit the Hogs this weekend. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, TCU, Fresno State, Virginia Tech and Georgetown.

He had an outstanding summer while playing for Dallas Showtyme and averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals per game. He's also visited Fresno State and has visits set for Georgetown and Virginia Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Jordan Phillips and his father discuss Arkansas visit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online