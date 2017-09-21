Phillies fan no chicken fulfilling vow

Nuggets anyone? More like, nuggets everyone.

Philadelphia Phillies fan Damon Miller Jr., not believing that rookie Rhys Hoskins would hit a home run in a Sept. 14 game against the Miami Marlins, tweeted the following:

"If Hoskins goes yard tonight I'll buy everyone chicken nuggets."

A bold, daring promise. But Miller may have forgotten: once you tweet something out into the world, the internet never forgets. Because lo and behold, Hoskins homered again that night.

A promise is a promise and the Phillies brought Miller to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night to make good on it.

Citizens Bank Park seats 43,647 people. If everyone who entered the park got a 4-piece chicken nugget pack, that would equate to 174,588 nuggets. At $1.99 a shot, that's $86,857.53 (before tax).

However, it did not cost Miller anything.

"The Phillies set up the entire thing," Miller wrote, "which I'm extremely grateful for!"

Home run in a can

A ninth-inning home run by Los Angeles Angels slugger Justin Upton on Tuesday night appeared to be on the mark for a $1 million stadium promotion when it bounced inside the oversized paint can behind the left-center field fence at Angel Stadium, but the Angels said after the game that the home run would not count for the promotion because it did not land on the fly.

Upton's 444-foot shot bounced on the grass, right in front of the "Angels Home Run In the Can" sign, before falling into the 10-foot tall Sherwin-Williams paint can.

The paint company has been running a promotion this season in which it will donate $1 million to the Angels Baseball Foundation if an Angels player hits a home run that lands in the can.

However, the Angels said Upton's home run would not count for the $1 million donation because it bounced before it went inside the paint can. To count, the home run would have had to land inside the can without bouncing, the team said.

Roll the dice

The PGA Tour will start an "Integrity Program" next year to protect its tournaments from potential gambling influences.

The tour has hired Genius Sports, which will develop a monitoring system that tracks real-time betting activity and use algorithms to identify potentially suspicious patterns in global betting parlors. Genius Sports also will develop an educational program for players, caddies and officials to make them aware of potential corruption.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said he is not aware of any gambling issues but that "no sport is fully immune from the potential influence of gambling."

"We established this program not because we think there's a problem, it's just the world is dynamic, gaming is a reality in every sport," Monahan said Tuesday. "You look at every other major sport, they have similar programs in place and we just wanted to be proactive and we want to know what the activity is in the international marketplace in markets where gaming is legal."

He said he is not aware of any specific incidents in golf. He also said the tour did not start the program with fantasy leagues in mind. That said, the tour is intrigued by daily fantasy games.

"Fan engagement, I think, is important for any sport. You look at the activity in other sports and you look at the activity in golf, it's significant," he said. "So if we could play a role, that's something that we would be interested in in the future."

Sports quiz

How many times did Philadelphia's Mike Schmidt lead the National League in home runs?

Sports answer

Eight

