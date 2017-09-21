Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 22, 2017, 1:25 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Razorback target Jericole Hellems updates recruiting

By Richard Davenport

This article was published September 21, 2017 at 9:43 p.m.

Forward Jericole Hellems has a good amount of interest in Arkansas.

Highly recruited and Arkansas forward target Jericole Hellems updated his recruitment on Recruiting Thursday and discussed the possibility of visiting the Hogs.

Hellems, 6-6, 190 pounds of St. Louis Chaminade has seen his offer list grow since the early part of the year and now has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Kansas State, Florida State, Boston College, Missouri, North Carolina State and South Carolina. He's visited the Wolfpack and Gamecocks.

