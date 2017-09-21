Razorback target Jericole Hellems updates recruiting

Highly recruited and Arkansas forward target Jericole Hellems updated his recruitment on Recruiting Thursday and discussed the possibility of visiting the Hogs.

Hellems, 6-6, 190 pounds of St. Louis Chaminade has seen his offer list grow since the early part of the year and now has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Kansas State, Florida State, Boston College, Missouri, North Carolina State and South Carolina. He's visited the Wolfpack and Gamecocks.