State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair
CLEAR;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair
CONWAY;Excellent;Good;Good;Good
GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;--;Fair
HARRIS BRAKE;--;Good;--;Excellent
MAUMELLE;Poor;Good;Poor;Good
OVERCUP;--;--;--;--
SUNSET;Good;Fair;Good;Poor
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;--;Good
NORRELL;Good;Fair;Good;Fair
PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Good;Fair
WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--
WINONA;--;Poor;Good;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Fair;Poor;Poor;Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Fair;--
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) There's better fishing in the upper river in the mornings and lower river in the afternoon due to water levels. The fish are still taking the smaller flies using light tippet. The bite has been mostly rainbows with a brown or two during the day. Blue-winged olives have been hatching from midday to late afternoon each day and small midges have also been active.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
NORFORK;Good;--;Good;Excellent
BUFFALO RIVER
The Buffalo River is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.
WHITE RIVER Keep a variety of live bait on board for the browns. Sculpins, red fin minnows and crawdad tails will work well. Keep your bait close to the bottom and to the sides of the main channel. The rainbows haven't been as picky; pink worms and mousetails have induced great bites. Add a little garlic-scented PowerBait to the mix for some added attraction.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Poor;Fair;--;Fair
FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
SEQUOYAH;Good;--;Good;Fair
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--
CROWN;Good;Fair;--;Fair
POINSETT;--;--;--;--
SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;Poor;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Fair;Good;Good;Good
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--
DEGRAY;Good;Good;Poor;Poor
OUACHITA;Excellent;--;--;Good
HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--
NIMROD;Poor;Poor;Good;Excellent
CATHERINE;--;--;--;--
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;--;--;--
MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--
