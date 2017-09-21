State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair

CLEAR;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

CONWAY;Excellent;Good;Good;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;--;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;--;Good;--;Excellent

MAUMELLE;Poor;Good;Poor;Good

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

SUNSET;Good;Fair;Good;Poor

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;--;Good

NORRELL;Good;Fair;Good;Fair

PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Good;Fair

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;Poor;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Fair;Poor;Poor;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Fair;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) There's better fishing in the upper river in the mornings and lower river in the afternoon due to water levels. The fish are still taking the smaller flies using light tippet. The bite has been mostly rainbows with a brown or two during the day. Blue-winged olives have been hatching from midday to late afternoon each day and small midges have also been active.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

NORFORK;Good;--;Good;Excellent

BUFFALO RIVER

The Buffalo River is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.

WHITE RIVER Keep a variety of live bait on board for the browns. Sculpins, red fin minnows and crawdad tails will work well. Keep your bait close to the bottom and to the sides of the main channel. The rainbows haven't been as picky; pink worms and mousetails have induced great bites. Add a little garlic-scented PowerBait to the mix for some added attraction.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Poor;Fair;--;Fair

FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Good;--;Good;Fair

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Fair;--;Fair

POINSETT;--;--;--;--

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;Poor;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Fair;Good;Good;Good

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Good;Good;Poor;Poor

OUACHITA;Excellent;--;--;Good

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Poor;Poor;Good;Excellent

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 09/21/2017