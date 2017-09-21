State sports briefs
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hogs have 9 SEC games on TV
The SEC announced its 2018 TV schedule Wednesday, which features nine Arkansas games on the SEC Network.
The Razorbacks' game at Mississippi State on Jan. 4 will be shown on the network, as well as a home game against Alabama on Jan. 7. Six consecutive games from Jan. 14-Feb. 4 also will be shown, including home games against Florida and Kentucky, as well as the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's lone game against defending national champion South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 25.
Seven other conference games will air on SEC Network-Plus, and the Razorbacks' game at Nebraska on Nov. 16 will air on the Big Ten Network.
