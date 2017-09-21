This date in baseball

1934 Daffy Dean of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a no-hitter against the Brooklyn Dodgers for a 3-0 victory in the second game of an Ebbets Field doubleheader. Daffy's brother, Dizzy, held Brooklyn hitless until the eighth inning in the opener and won 13-0.

1947 Boston's Johnny Pesky had two hits in each game of a doubleheader and finished the day with 202 hits. Pesky surpassed the 200-hit mark for the third time in as many major league seasons. He is the only player to lead a league in hits in his first three seasons in the game.

1964 Manager Gene Mauch's first-place Phillies lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Chico Ruiz's steal of home in the sixth inning. It was Philadelphia's first of 10 consecutive losses, a streak that cost them the National League pennant.

1970 Oakland's Vida Blue pitched a no-hitter in his eighth major league start, beating Minnesota 6-0.

1986 No. 1 draft pick Jimmy Jones pitched a one-hitter in his major league debut, leading the San Diego Padres to a 5-0 victory against the Houston Astros. Jones allowed a triple in the third inning to opposing pitcher Bob Knepper.

1995 Colorado's John Vander Wal set a major league record with his 26th pinch-hit of the season with a home run in the seventh inning against San Francisco.

2001 Albert Pujols hit a grand slam and doubled in a run in St. Louis' 9-5 victory over Pittsburgh. The slam gave him the major league record for extra base hits by a rookie (83), one more than Johnny Frederick's total for Brooklyn in 1929.

2003 Greg Maddux became the first pitcher in major league history to win at least 15 games in 16 consecutive seasons, leading Atlanta over Florida 8-0. Maddux (15-11) had shared the record with Cy Young. Maddux pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit in his 288th career victory.

2006 David Ortiz hit his 51st and 52nd home runs, breaking the Red Sox record for most home runs in a season of 50 set in 1938 by Jimmie Foxx. The home runs also set the major league record by a designated hitter at 45, two more than he hit when he set the record last season.

2008 Baseball said farewell to Yankee Stadium, the home of baseball's most famous team. What began with a Babe Ruth home run on an April afternoon in 1923 ended with Mariano Rivera retiring Brian Roberts on a grounder to first baseman Cody Ransom, completing a 7-3 victory over Baltimore.

2011 The New York Yankees swept the Tampa Bay Rays by identical 4-2 scores in a day-night doubleheader to win the American League East. The Yankees earned their 16th playoff berth in 17 seasons by winning the day game.

2013 Matt Carpenter broke Stan Musial's team record for doubles by a left-handed batter in a season and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2. Carpenter's fifth-inning double was his 54th of the season, one more than Musial's total in 1953.

2016 Rookie Gary Sanchez hit two more home runs and drove in five runs to lead the New York Yankees to an 11-5 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays. Including two games last season, Sanchez became the first player in major league history to hit 19 home runs in his first 45 games. Wally Berger, with the Boston Braves in 1930, went deep 19 times in his first 51 games.

Today's birthdays Aaron Bummer, 24; Carlos Martinez, 26; Jeremy Jeffress, 30; Antonio Bastardo, 32.

