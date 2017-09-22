3-4 scheme gives UA tools it needs vs. A&M

FAYETTEVILLE -- Stopping Texas A&M's powerful ground game and its over-the-top passing attack has been a problem for the Arkansas defense the past few seasons.

The ability to limit A&M's efficiency in both areas will be a key to the Razorbacks ending off a five-game losing streak to the Aggies (2-1) on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (1-1) is designated as the host team at AT&T Stadium for the 11 a.m. kickoff in the SEC opener for both schools. But the Aggies are currently listed as a 21/2-point favorite.

Texas A&M's rushing offense ranks 17th nationally and No. 2 in the SEC with with 252 rushing yards per game.

"We'll have our work cut out for us trying to stop their rushing game," Arkansas defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said, referencing Texas A&M's tailback trio of Trayveon Williams, Keith Ford and Kendall Bussey, along with dual-threat freshman quarterback Kellen Mond.

The Aggies turned last year's game with Arkansas into a track meet, with quarterback Trevor Knight and Williams, a freshman, each running for more than 100 yards as part of A&M's 366-yard rushing attack.

"Last year we had a tough time against the quarterback run," Arkansas nose guard Bijhon Jackson said. "I don't think that'll be as much of an issue this year with the scheme we're in."

Knight operated A&M's read option out of the Spread, rushing 10 times for 157 yards, including touchdown runs of 42 and 48 yards. The second score came with Arkansas leading 17-10 with 13 seconds left in the first half.

The score was tied at 17-17 in the third quarter when the Aggies struck after stopping Arkansas' 19-play, 94-yard drive at the 1. Knight threw deep down the right sideline to Josh Reynolds for a 92-yard touchdown to put the Aggies ahead to stay.

Williams had fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 33 and 22 yards en route to his 153 yards. He sat out last week's 45-21 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette with an ankle injury but is expected back against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks aim to reduce or eliminate the breakaway plays that gashed them in 2016, utilizing a 3-4 scheme under first-year coordinator Paul Rhoads.

"Big plays were a problem not only in that game a year ago, but all season long," Rhoads said. "One of our key objectives to play great defense is to limit big plays."

Arkansas is the nation's only team that has not allowed an offensive play of 30 or more yards this season. TCU had to work for its scores against the Hogs: Its longest play in a 28-7 victory two weeks ago was a 22-yard pass in the flats.

"I've got a ton of respect for Paul Rhoads, the way he's done things, how they play with great effort," Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said. "All you've got to do is look at the numbers and they'll tell you all you need to know.

"TCU is very talented on the perimeter and at running back. To do what they've done and not give up big plays, I think that says all you need to know about their defense."

The Aggies will enter their third game with the true freshman Mond and senior Jake Hubenak at quarterback after Nick Starkel suffered a broken ankle in the season-opening 45-44 loss at UCLA.

Mond, the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback by 247Sports.com in the 2017 class, has progressed each week since completing 3 of 17 passes for 27 yards at UCLA. His running ability is considered dynamic.

"He's a great cutter ... a great slasher," Arkansas defensive end McTelvin Agim said. "He can get downfield quick and he can make a guy miss easily."

The Aggies have shuffled their offensive line through the first three games, with only right tackle Keaton Sutherland starting in the same place each week. Sumlin said Erik McCoy's return to center after starting last week at left guard, gives the Aggies their best lineup on the front. The other starters project as left tackle Koda Martin with Connor Lanfear and Colton Prater at guard.

The Razorbacks believe staying true to their assignments is the key to slowing the Aggies' ground game and making Mond pass to beat them.

"We've got to get guys where they're supposed to be," linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said.

"We've got to be assignment sound, stay in our gap," linebacker De'Jon Harris said. "A lot of times we get certain reads at practice and even against TCU, we kind of got in our gap, moved out thinking it was closed and it opened right back up."

Agim described the check list for keeping the Aggies from running free.

"Penetration in the backfield, being quick off the ball, making tackles and gap responsibility," defensive end McTelvin Agim said. "Making the tackles is one of the biggest things because these backs can go up under you, go around you, go through you also. You've just got to be ready for all three styles."

The Razorbacks gave up 195 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 28-7 loss to TCU. Arkansas ranks No. 62 nationally in run defense, allowing 137.5 yards per game.

That is an improvement of 68 yards per game over last season, when Arkansas' opponents averaged 205.5 rushing yards per game.

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS vs. TEXAS A&M - WHEN 11 a.m. WHERE AT&T Stadium, Arlington, - Texas RECORDS Arkansas 1-1, Texas A&M - 2-1 TV ESPN INTERNET ESPN 3/WATCH ESPN

