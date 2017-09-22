High school football Week 4 schedule
This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.
Week 4 schedule
THURSDAY'S GAME
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight's games]
Mills at LR Parkview
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Fayetteville at Bentonville
Springdale at Rogers Heritage
Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber
Bentonville West at Van Buren
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Southside at Conway
Bryant at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at LR Catholic (at War Memorial Stadium)
North Little Rock at LR Central
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Russellville at Benton
Lake Hamilton at El Dorado
Siloam Springs at Sheridan
Greenwood at Texarkana
6A-EAST
Searcy at Jacksonville
Mountain Home at Jonesboro
LR Hall at Pine Bluff
Marion at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at LR Christian
Sylvan Hills vs. LR McClellan (at LR Fair's War Eagle Stadium)
LR Fair at Pulaski Academy
5A-EAST
Greene County Tech at Forrest City
Batesville at Nettleton
Valley View at Paragould
Blytheville at Wynne
5A-SOUTH
De Queen at Hope
Camden Fairview at Hot Springs Lakeside
Hot Springs at Watson Chapel
Magnolia at White Hall
5A-WEST
Clarksville at Farmington
Maumelle at Greenbrier
Morrilton at Harrison
Alma at Vilonia
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Shiloh Christian at Berryville
Lincoln at Gravette
Prairie Grove at Huntsville
Gentry at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Helena-West Helena at Baptist Prep
Riverview at Central Arkansas Christian
Lonoke at Heber Springs
Stuttgart at Southside Batesville
3-4A
Brookland at Gosnell
Cave City at Harrisburg
Jonesboro Westside at Highland
Pocahontas at Trumann
4-4A
Pottsville at Booneville
Dover at Dardanelle
West Fork at Subiaco Academy
Ozark at Waldron
7-4A
Nashville at Arkadelphia
Malvern at Bauxite
Joe T. Robinson at Fountain Lake
Ashdown at Mena
8-4A
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Dumas
DeWitt at Hamburg
Star City at Monticello
Crossett at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Greenland at Clinton
Green Forest at Marshall
Melbourne at Mountain View
Elkins at Yellville-Summit
2-3A
Episcopal Collegiate at Cedar Ridge
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
Marianna at Rose Bud
Barton at Mayflower
3-3A
Rivercrest at Corning
Newport at Hoxie
Walnut Ridge at Manila
Osceola at Piggott
4-3A
Cedarville at Charleston
Atkins at Lamar
Paris at Mansfield
Perryville at Two Rivers
5-3A
Jessieville at Bismarck
Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose
Gurdon at Horatio
Centerpoint at Prescott
6-3A
Lake Village at Drew Central
Genoa Central at Fordyce
McGehee at Junction City
Fouke at Smackover
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Marked Tree at East Poinsett County
Cross County at Midland
Earle at Salem
OPEN Rector
4-2A
Western Yell County at Danville
Mountainburg at Decatur
Magazine at Hackett
Johnson County Westside at Lavaca
OPEN Hackett
5-2A
Magnet Cove at England
Cutter Morning Star at Hector
Conway Christian at Poyen
Bigelow at Quitman
6-2A
Clarendon at Brinkley
Des Arc at Carlisle
Hazen at McCrory
OPEN Marvell, Palestine-Wheatley
7-2A
Mountain Pine at Dierks
Spring Hill at Foreman
Murfreesboro at Lafayette County
Mount Ida at Mineral Springs
8-2A
Strong at Camden Harmony Grove
Woodlawn at Hermitage
Hampton at Parkers Chapel
Bearden at Rison
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
Sports on 09/22/2017
Print Headline: High school football Week 4 schedule
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: High school football Week 4 schedule
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.