High school football Week 4 schedule

Week 4 schedule

THURSDAY'S GAME

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight's games]

Mills at LR Parkview

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Fayetteville at Bentonville

Springdale at Rogers Heritage

Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber

Bentonville West at Van Buren

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at LR Catholic (at War Memorial Stadium)

North Little Rock at LR Central

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Russellville at Benton

Lake Hamilton at El Dorado

Siloam Springs at Sheridan

Greenwood at Texarkana

6A-EAST

Searcy at Jacksonville

Mountain Home at Jonesboro

LR Hall at Pine Bluff

Marion at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at LR Christian

Sylvan Hills vs. LR McClellan (at LR Fair's War Eagle Stadium)

LR Fair at Pulaski Academy

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Forrest City

Batesville at Nettleton

Valley View at Paragould

Blytheville at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

De Queen at Hope

Camden Fairview at Hot Springs Lakeside

Hot Springs at Watson Chapel

Magnolia at White Hall

5A-WEST

Clarksville at Farmington

Maumelle at Greenbrier

Morrilton at Harrison

Alma at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Shiloh Christian at Berryville

Lincoln at Gravette

Prairie Grove at Huntsville

Gentry at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Helena-West Helena at Baptist Prep

Riverview at Central Arkansas Christian

Lonoke at Heber Springs

Stuttgart at Southside Batesville

3-4A

Brookland at Gosnell

Cave City at Harrisburg

Jonesboro Westside at Highland

Pocahontas at Trumann

4-4A

Pottsville at Booneville

Dover at Dardanelle

West Fork at Subiaco Academy

Ozark at Waldron

7-4A

Nashville at Arkadelphia

Malvern at Bauxite

Joe T. Robinson at Fountain Lake

Ashdown at Mena

8-4A

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Dumas

DeWitt at Hamburg

Star City at Monticello

Crossett at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Greenland at Clinton

Green Forest at Marshall

Melbourne at Mountain View

Elkins at Yellville-Summit

2-3A

Episcopal Collegiate at Cedar Ridge

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Marianna at Rose Bud

Barton at Mayflower

3-3A

Rivercrest at Corning

Newport at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Manila

Osceola at Piggott

4-3A

Cedarville at Charleston

Atkins at Lamar

Paris at Mansfield

Perryville at Two Rivers

5-3A

Jessieville at Bismarck

Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Gurdon at Horatio

Centerpoint at Prescott

6-3A

Lake Village at Drew Central

Genoa Central at Fordyce

McGehee at Junction City

Fouke at Smackover

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Marked Tree at East Poinsett County

Cross County at Midland

Earle at Salem

OPEN Rector

4-2A

Western Yell County at Danville

Mountainburg at Decatur

Magazine at Hackett

Johnson County Westside at Lavaca

OPEN Hackett

5-2A

Magnet Cove at England

Cutter Morning Star at Hector

Conway Christian at Poyen

Bigelow at Quitman

6-2A

Clarendon at Brinkley

Des Arc at Carlisle

Hazen at McCrory

OPEN Marvell, Palestine-Wheatley

7-2A

Mountain Pine at Dierks

Spring Hill at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Lafayette County

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs

8-2A

Strong at Camden Harmony Grove

Woodlawn at Hermitage

Hampton at Parkers Chapel

Bearden at Rison

High school coaches

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

Sports on 09/22/2017