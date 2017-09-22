How about two Arkansas victories in Texas

An interesting week, especially in Arlington, Texas, where the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will try to beat Texas A&M for the first time since 2011.

Granted, some of those losses should have been victories, but costly penalties, etc. took a toll.

To set the record straight, last week your trusty scribe had a brain freeze and forgot to predict the Ole Miss-California game. It was unintentional, sort of like the Rebels' second-half play when they got outscored 20-0 and lost 27-16. Also, it was the 1977 Razorbacks who got the great Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Yours truly stumbled a bit on the first turn of this season-long prediction race after a great start. Went 6-4 last week bringing the record to 32-5. Here's this week's picks:

TEXAS A&M VS. ARKANSAS

It appears one of these teams' seasons will be tainted if they lose this game. Kevin Sumlin is enduring a ton of grief and disbelief and needs a victory here like he needs air. Bret Bielema and the Razorbacks had an extra week to get ready for this game. These two coaches are friends, but if either of them blow a halftime lead they will go home to more criticism. Arkansas, 31-21.

ARKANSAS STATE AT SMU

The Mustangs played TCU very close for a half last week, but the bottom fell out in the second half. The Red Wolves appear to be pretty good again. Should have beaten Nebraska. Miami canceled on them and then they handled UAPB easily. Big test in Big D. The Mustangs are, as expected, favored. But a mild upset is possible. Arkansas State, 35-31.

ALABAMA AT VANDERBILT

Not often do the Commodores get top billing with a game on CBS. But the Commodores, like the Crimson Tide, are undefeated and halfway to bowl eligibility, although that's probably not as big of a deal for Bama fans who expect to play for the National Championship every year. Not saying the Vandy bubble is about to burst, but the kings of SEC football are coming to town. Alabama, 35-21.

AUBURN AT MISSOURI

Two sets of Tigers: One can score a lot of points in a hurry and the other, coached by Gus Malzahn, is trying to get its offense going, which is a first for a team coached by Malzahn. Defense will be the difference and there is no D in Mizzou. Auburn, 28-17.

FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY

Kentucky has won four consecutive over the Gamecocks and now have a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the SEC East in a sport other than basketball. The Gators' defense is pretty good, their offense isn't. Kentucky, 24-21.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT GEORGIA

The obvious: a battle of bulldogs. The not-so-obvious: The ones from MSU just kicked LSU's behind and made it look easy. The Bulldogs from Athens are salty on defense and their offense clicks, especially on the ground. Between the hedges is the edges: Georgia, 35-31.

SYRACUSE AT LSU

There are some questions concerning the Tigers after their lopsided loss to Mississippi State, but some of those may get answered this week when the Orange visit Death Valley. The Orange's two victories were against inferior opponents and they lost to Middle Tennessee. Looking for a complete turnaround. LSU, 30-0.

LOUISIANA TECH AT SOUTH CAROLINA

These Bulldogs (Louisiana Tech), like LSU, were pounded by Mississippi State. Tech is a well-coached team, but has not shown a lot of promise. Look for it to go 0-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina, 24-10.

UMASS AT TENNESSEE

Maybe some day Butch Jones and the Vols will find a way to win a game. They gave one to the Florida Gators last week with three missed field goals and one missed pass coverage. Tennessee, 35-10.

Sports on 09/22/2017