College football standings

Power 5
ATLANTIC COAST
ATLANTIC DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Clemson;1-0;3-0
Wake Forest;1-0;3-0
Louisville;1-1;2-1
NC State;0-0;2-1
Syracuse;0-0;2-1
Florida State;0-0;0-1
Boston College;0-1;1-2
COASTAL DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Duke;0-0;3-0
Virginia Tech;0-0;3-0
Miami;0-0;1-0
Virginia;0-0;2-1
Georgia Tech;0-0;1-1
Pittsburgh;0-0;1-2
North Carolina;0-1;1-2
FRIDAY'S GAME
Virginia at Boise State, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
NC State at (12) Florida State, 11 a.m.
Kent State at (19) Louisville, 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 11:20 a.m.
Old Dominion at (13) Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Boston College at (2) Clemson, 2:30 p.m.
Toledo at (14) Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Syracuse at (25) LSU, 6 p.m.
BIG 12
;CONF.;ALL
Oklahoma;0-0;3-0
Oklahoma State;0-0;3-0
TCU;0-0;3-0
Texas Tech;0-0;2-0
Iow State;0-0;2-1
Kansas State;0-0;2-1
West Virginia;0-0;2-1
Kansas;0-0;1-2
Texas;0-0;1-2
Baylor;0-0;0-3
TODAY'S GAMES
West Virginia at Kansas, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at Houston, 11 a.m.
(16) TCU at (6) Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.
(3) Oklahoma at Baylor, 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Ohio State;1-0;2-1
Michigan;0-0;3-0
Penn State;0-0;3-0
Maryland;0-0;2-0
Michigan State;0-0;2-0
Rutgers;0-0;1-2
Indiana;0-1;1-1
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Iowa;0-0;3-0
Minnesota;0-0;3-0
Wisconsin;0-0;3-0
Illinois;0-0;2-1
Northwestern;0-0;2-1
Purdue;0-0;2-1
Nebraska;0-0;1-2
TODAY'S GAMES
UNLV at (10) Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Cent. Florida at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
(6) Michigan at Purdue, 3 p.m.
(4) Penn State at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12
NORTH DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Washington State;1-0;3-0
California;0-0;3-0
Oregon;0-0;3-0
Washington;0-0;3-0
Stanford;0-1;1-2
Oregon State;0-1;1-3
SOUTH DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Southern Cal;1-0;3-0
Colorado;0-0;3-0
Utah;0-0;3-0
Arizona;0-0;2-1
UCLA;0-0;2-1
Arizona State;0-0;1-2
FRIDAY'S GAME
(23) Utah at Arizona, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
(5) Southern Cal at California, 2:30 p.m.
Nevada at (18) Washington State, 5 p.m
(7) Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
(24) Oregon at Arizona State, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
Group of 5
AMERICAN ATHLETIC
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
South Florida;1-0;4-0
Cent. Florida;0-0;1-0
Cincinnati;0-0;2-1
Connecticut;0-0;1-1
East Carolina;0-0;0-3
Temple;0-1;2-2
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Navy;1-0;2-0
Houston;0-0;2-0
Memphis;0-0;2-0
SMU;0-0;2-1
Tulsa;0-0;1-2
Tulane;0-1;1-2
THURSDAY'S GAME
(21) South Florida 43, Temple 7
TODAY'S GAMES
Texas Tech at Houston, 11 a.m.
Army at Tulane, 11 a.m.
New Mexico at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m.
Cent. Florida at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Navy, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at SMU, 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Memphis, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY'S (9/24) GAME
East Carolina at Connecticut, 11 a.m.
CONFERENCE USA
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Marshall;0-0;2-1
Old Dominion;0-0;2-1
Fla. International;0-0;1-1
Florida Atlantic;0-0;1-2
Middle Tennessee;0-0;1-3
UNC Charlotte;0-0;0-3
W. Kentucky;0-1;1-2
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Louisiana Tech;1-0;2-1
Rice;1-0;1-2
Texas-San Antonio;0-0;2-0
Ala.-Birmingham;0-0;2-1
Southern Miss.;0-0;2-1
North Texas;0-0;1-2
Texas-El Paso;0-1;0-3
TODAY'S GAMES
Old Dominion at (13) Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia State at UNC Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Ala.-Birmingham at North Texas, 5:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Ball State at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Fla. International at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, 6:30 p.m.
Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Ohio;0-0;2-1
Akron;0-0;1-2
Buffalo;0-0;1-2
Kent State;0-0;1-2
Miami (Ohio);0-0;1-2
Bowling Green;0-0;0-3
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Toledo;0-0;3-0
E. Michigan;0-0;2-0
Ball State;0-0;2-1
Cent. Michigan;0-0;2-1
N. Illinois;0-0;2-1
W. Michigan;0-0;1-2
TODAY'S GAMES
Kent State at (19) Louisville, 11 a.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Toledo at (14) Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Akron at Troy, 5 p.m.
Wagner at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Middle Tennesse, 6 p.m.
Ball State at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
;CONF;ALL
Boise State;1-0;2-1
Colorado State;0-0;2-2
Air Force;0-0;1-1
Utah State;0-0;1-2
Wyoming;0-0;1-2
New Mexico;0-1;1-2
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
San Diego State;0-0;3-0
Hawaii;0-0;2-1
UNLV;0-0;1-1
Fresno State;0-0;1-2
San Jose State;0-0;1-3
Nevada;0-0;0-3
FRIDAY'S GAME
Virginia at Boise State, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
UNLV at (10) Ohio State, 11 a.m.
New Mexico at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m.
Nevada at (18) Washington State, 5 p.m.
(22) San Diego State at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Utah State at San Jose State, 6:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:15 p.m.
Sports on 09/23/2017
Print Headline: College football standings
