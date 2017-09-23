Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, September 23, 2017, 5:11 a.m.

College football standings

This article was published today at 2:54 a.m.

Power 5

ATLANTIC COAST

ATLANTIC DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Clemson;1-0;3-0

Wake Forest;1-0;3-0

Louisville;1-1;2-1

NC State;0-0;2-1

Syracuse;0-0;2-1

Florida State;0-0;0-1

Boston College;0-1;1-2

COASTAL DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Duke;0-0;3-0

Virginia Tech;0-0;3-0

Miami;0-0;1-0

Virginia;0-0;2-1

Georgia Tech;0-0;1-1

Pittsburgh;0-0;1-2

North Carolina;0-1;1-2

FRIDAY'S GAME

Virginia at Boise State, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

NC State at (12) Florida State, 11 a.m.

Kent State at (19) Louisville, 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 11:20 a.m.

Old Dominion at (13) Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Boston College at (2) Clemson, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at (14) Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Syracuse at (25) LSU, 6 p.m.

BIG 12

;CONF.;ALL

Oklahoma;0-0;3-0

Oklahoma State;0-0;3-0

TCU;0-0;3-0

Texas Tech;0-0;2-0

Iow State;0-0;2-1

Kansas State;0-0;2-1

West Virginia;0-0;2-1

Kansas;0-0;1-2

Texas;0-0;1-2

Baylor;0-0;0-3

TODAY'S GAMES

West Virginia at Kansas, 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at Houston, 11 a.m.

(16) TCU at (6) Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.

(3) Oklahoma at Baylor, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Ohio State;1-0;2-1

Michigan;0-0;3-0

Penn State;0-0;3-0

Maryland;0-0;2-0

Michigan State;0-0;2-0

Rutgers;0-0;1-2

Indiana;0-1;1-1

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Iowa;0-0;3-0

Minnesota;0-0;3-0

Wisconsin;0-0;3-0

Illinois;0-0;2-1

Northwestern;0-0;2-1

Purdue;0-0;2-1

Nebraska;0-0;1-2

TODAY'S GAMES

UNLV at (10) Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Cent. Florida at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

(6) Michigan at Purdue, 3 p.m.

(4) Penn State at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12

NORTH DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Washington State;1-0;3-0

California;0-0;3-0

Oregon;0-0;3-0

Washington;0-0;3-0

Stanford;0-1;1-2

Oregon State;0-1;1-3

SOUTH DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Southern Cal;1-0;3-0

Colorado;0-0;3-0

Utah;0-0;3-0

Arizona;0-0;2-1

UCLA;0-0;2-1

Arizona State;0-0;1-2

FRIDAY'S GAME

(23) Utah at Arizona, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

(5) Southern Cal at California, 2:30 p.m.

Nevada at (18) Washington State, 5 p.m

(7) Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

(24) Oregon at Arizona State, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

Group of 5

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

South Florida;1-0;4-0

Cent. Florida;0-0;1-0

Cincinnati;0-0;2-1

Connecticut;0-0;1-1

East Carolina;0-0;0-3

Temple;0-1;2-2

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Navy;1-0;2-0

Houston;0-0;2-0

Memphis;0-0;2-0

SMU;0-0;2-1

Tulsa;0-0;1-2

Tulane;0-1;1-2

THURSDAY'S GAME

(21) South Florida 43, Temple 7

TODAY'S GAMES

Texas Tech at Houston, 11 a.m.

Army at Tulane, 11 a.m.

New Mexico at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m.

Cent. Florida at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at SMU, 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY'S (9/24) GAME

East Carolina at Connecticut, 11 a.m.

CONFERENCE USA

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Marshall;0-0;2-1

Old Dominion;0-0;2-1

Fla. International;0-0;1-1

Florida Atlantic;0-0;1-2

Middle Tennessee;0-0;1-3

UNC Charlotte;0-0;0-3

W. Kentucky;0-1;1-2

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Louisiana Tech;1-0;2-1

Rice;1-0;1-2

Texas-San Antonio;0-0;2-0

Ala.-Birmingham;0-0;2-1

Southern Miss.;0-0;2-1

North Texas;0-0;1-2

Texas-El Paso;0-1;0-3

TODAY'S GAMES

Old Dominion at (13) Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia State at UNC Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Ala.-Birmingham at North Texas, 5:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Ball State at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Fla. International at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Ohio;0-0;2-1

Akron;0-0;1-2

Buffalo;0-0;1-2

Kent State;0-0;1-2

Miami (Ohio);0-0;1-2

Bowling Green;0-0;0-3

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Toledo;0-0;3-0

E. Michigan;0-0;2-0

Ball State;0-0;2-1

Cent. Michigan;0-0;2-1

N. Illinois;0-0;2-1

W. Michigan;0-0;1-2

TODAY'S GAMES

Kent State at (19) Louisville, 11 a.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Toledo at (14) Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Akron at Troy, 5 p.m.

Wagner at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Middle Tennesse, 6 p.m.

Ball State at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

;CONF;ALL

Boise State;1-0;2-1

Colorado State;0-0;2-2

Air Force;0-0;1-1

Utah State;0-0;1-2

Wyoming;0-0;1-2

New Mexico;0-1;1-2

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

San Diego State;0-0;3-0

Hawaii;0-0;2-1

UNLV;0-0;1-1

Fresno State;0-0;1-2

San Jose State;0-0;1-3

Nevada;0-0;0-3

FRIDAY'S GAME

Virginia at Boise State, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

UNLV at (10) Ohio State, 11 a.m.

New Mexico at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m.

Nevada at (18) Washington State, 5 p.m.

(22) San Diego State at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Utah State at San Jose State, 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:15 p.m.

Sports on 09/23/2017

Arkansas Online