Football: Har-Ber rolls Rogers, records third straight shutout

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber's streak of shutout wins has now reached three states.

Har-Ber (4-0, 1-0 7A-West) was dominant once again Friday, hammering previously unbeaten Rogers High, 49-0, to grab its third consecutive shutout. The program's previous low for points allowed over a three-week stretch was seven from Oct. 23-Nov. 6, 2015.

"No words," Har-Ber defensive back Blaze Brothers said. "We've just got to keep grinding. No words. ... We've got to stay up like this, and, like coach says, 'Become one.'"

Rogers (3-1, 0-1) entered Friday averaging a league-low 308 yards of offense per game through the first three weeks of the season, and the Wildcats held the Mounties under 200 for the game. Rogers crossed midfield just once before the fourth quarter on Hunter Hawkins' 33-yard catch.

"I was real proud of our defense. I thought they set the tone," Har-Ber coach Chris Wood said. "And turnovers. We got a number of interceptions. ... We got them in a hole, and kind of kept them there for the most part tonight. The defense continues to set the tone for us."

The Wildcats came away with a pair of first-quarter interceptions that led to immediate points. Tevin Eckwood returned Mounties quarterback Hunter Loyd's first pick 35 yards to the Rogers 1. On Rogers' next possession, senior Blaze Brothers collected his seventh career interception and second of the season.

And Brothers wasn't done making plays in the first half. Not by a long shot. Before halftime, he tallied three pass break-ups and also returned a punt 41 yards to the Mounties 21. An all-state performer in the secondary last season, he's proven to be one of Arkansas' most electric players and elite defensive backs.

"Blaze is one of the best defensive backs in the state -- bar none," Wood said. "People get caught up in size all the time. Everybody recruiting is saying they're not long enough. This guy is as good as anybody out there. I'd put him on anybody, anywhere and he'll guard them."

Offensively, junior quarterback Grant Allen was sharp again. Allen threw touchdown passes of 20, 30, 39 and 46 yards to four different receivers in the win. His 279 yards and four scores push him over 1,000 passing yards for the season and up to 15 touchdown scores against a lone interception through four weeks.

Hunter Wood and Clay Burtrum were on the receiving end of two of Allen's touchdown passes, making nine Wildcats with at least one score through the air this season. Bryton Cook, Payton Copher and Emmanuel Smith each added touchdown runs as well.

"We're really diverse this year, and we have balance," said Allen, who was 16-of-19 passing. "We've got great athletes to make great plays. ... Next week (at 4-0 Springdale High) will be real exciting. It's going to be a great game and a great atmosphere."

Sports on 09/23/2017