Today’s SAA game

AUSTIN COLLEGE AT HENDRIX
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway
INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com
RECORDS Hendrix 2-1, 0-1 Southern Athletic Association; Austin 2-1, 0-1
COACHES Buck Buchanan (26-18 in fifth season at Hendrix and overall); Loren Dawson (22-41 in seventh season at Austin and overall)
SERIES Austin leads 5-3
COMMENTS The two schools played for the first time in 1915 when Austin defeated Hendrix 10-0 in Conway. After not playing for 89 years, the teams renewed their series in 2013 with the Kangaroos winning 45-38 in Sherman, Texas. ... The Warriors defeated the Kangaroos 55-23 in their 2016 season opener as they rolled up 632 yards of total offense at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway. Senior running back Mason Milsap ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns a year ago against Austin. ... Milsap led the Warriors with 110 yards rushing in last week's 52-42 Southern Athletic Association opening-loss at Centre in Danville, Ky. ... Austin also lost its SAA opener last week when Sewanee defeated the Kangaroos 29-17 in Sherman. Sewanee outgained Austin 400-174 in total offense in the victory.
-- Frankie Frisco
