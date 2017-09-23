Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, September 23, 2017, 5:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

How the AP Top 25 fared

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT

No. 1 Alabama (3-0);did not play;at Vanderbilt, today

No. 2 Clemson (3-0);did not play;vs. Boston College, today

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0);did not play;at Baylor, today

No. 4 Penn State (3-0);did not play;at Iowa, today

No. 5 Southern Cal (3-0);did not play;at California, today

No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0);did not play;vs. No. 16 TCU, today

No. 7 Washington (3-0);did not play;at Colorado, today

No. 8 Michigan (3-0);did not play;at Purdue, today

No. 9 Wisconsin (3-0);did not play;vs. Northwestern, Sept. 30.

No. 10 Ohio State (2-1);did not play;vs. UNLV, today

No. 11 Georgia (3-0);did not play;vs. No. 17 Mississippi State, today

No. 12 Florida State (0-1);did not play;vs. NC State, today

No. 13 Virginia Tech (3-0);did not play;vs. Old Dominion, today

No. 14 Miami (1-0);did not play;vs. Toledo, today

No. 15 Auburn (2-1);did not play;at Missouri, today

No. 16 TCU (3-0);did not play;at No. 6 Oklahoma State, today

No. 17 Mississippi State (3-0);did not play;at No. 11 Georgia, today

No. 18 Washington State (3-0);did not play;vs. Nevada, today

No. 19 Louisville (2-1);did not play;vs. Kent State, today

No. 20 Florida (1-1);did not play;at Kentucky, today

No. 21 South Florida (4-0);beat Temple 43-7, Thursday;at East Carolina, Sept. 30

No. 22 San Diego State (3-0);did not play;at Air Force, today

No. 23 Utah (3-0);at Arizona, (n);vs. Stanford, Oct. 7

No. 24 Oregon (3-0);did not play;at Arizona State, today

No. 25 LSU (2-1);did not play;vs. Syracuse, today

Sports on 09/23/2017

Print Headline: How the AP Top 25 fared

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: How the AP Top 25 fared

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online