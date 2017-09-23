How the AP Top 25 fared

RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT

No. 1 Alabama (3-0);did not play;at Vanderbilt, today

No. 2 Clemson (3-0);did not play;vs. Boston College, today

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0);did not play;at Baylor, today

No. 4 Penn State (3-0);did not play;at Iowa, today

No. 5 Southern Cal (3-0);did not play;at California, today

No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0);did not play;vs. No. 16 TCU, today

No. 7 Washington (3-0);did not play;at Colorado, today

No. 8 Michigan (3-0);did not play;at Purdue, today

No. 9 Wisconsin (3-0);did not play;vs. Northwestern, Sept. 30.

No. 10 Ohio State (2-1);did not play;vs. UNLV, today

No. 11 Georgia (3-0);did not play;vs. No. 17 Mississippi State, today

No. 12 Florida State (0-1);did not play;vs. NC State, today

No. 13 Virginia Tech (3-0);did not play;vs. Old Dominion, today

No. 14 Miami (1-0);did not play;vs. Toledo, today

No. 15 Auburn (2-1);did not play;at Missouri, today

No. 16 TCU (3-0);did not play;at No. 6 Oklahoma State, today

No. 17 Mississippi State (3-0);did not play;at No. 11 Georgia, today

No. 18 Washington State (3-0);did not play;vs. Nevada, today

No. 19 Louisville (2-1);did not play;vs. Kent State, today

No. 20 Florida (1-1);did not play;at Kentucky, today

No. 21 South Florida (4-0);beat Temple 43-7, Thursday;at East Carolina, Sept. 30

No. 22 San Diego State (3-0);did not play;at Air Force, today

No. 23 Utah (3-0);at Arizona, (n);vs. Stanford, Oct. 7

No. 24 Oregon (3-0);did not play;at Arizona State, today

No. 25 LSU (2-1);did not play;vs. Syracuse, today

