Today’s CSFL game

LYON AT PANHANDLE STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Wooten Field, Goodwell, Okla.

RADIO KZLE-FM, 93.1 in Batesville

INTERNET lyonsports.com

RECORDS Lyon 2-2, 0-1 Central States Football League; Panhandle State 2-1, 1-0

COACHES Kyle Phelps (5-10 in second season at Lyon and overall); Russell Gaskamp (22-31 in sixth season at Panhandle State)

SERIES First meeting

COMMENTS Panhandle State Coach Russell Gaskamp played center on the Texas Longhorns offensive line that paved the way for Ricky Williams to win the 1998 Heisman Trophy. ... The Aggies first-ever victory over a Football Championship Subdivision opponent came in 2016 when they defeated the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. ... Panhandle State opened its Central States Football League season last week with a 31-8 victory over Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla. The Aggies outgained Bacone 504-268 in total offense. ... Lyon lost 41-14 to Langston in its CSFL opener Sept. 9 in Batesville before rebounding last week with a 61-0 nonconference victory over Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, N.D. ... Freshman kicker Ignacio Gomez of Wilmer, Texas, was named the CSFL's Special Teams Player of the Week after making 2 of 3 field goals and 7 of 8 extra points against Trinity Bible.

-- Frankie Frisco

Sports on 09/23/2017