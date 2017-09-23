Today’s CSFL game
This article was published today at 2:56 a.m.
LYON AT PANHANDLE STATE
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Wooten Field, Goodwell, Okla.
RADIO KZLE-FM, 93.1 in Batesville
INTERNET lyonsports.com
RECORDS Lyon 2-2, 0-1 Central States Football League; Panhandle State 2-1, 1-0
COACHES Kyle Phelps (5-10 in second season at Lyon and overall); Russell Gaskamp (22-31 in sixth season at Panhandle State)
SERIES First meeting
COMMENTS Panhandle State Coach Russell Gaskamp played center on the Texas Longhorns offensive line that paved the way for Ricky Williams to win the 1998 Heisman Trophy. ... The Aggies first-ever victory over a Football Championship Subdivision opponent came in 2016 when they defeated the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. ... Panhandle State opened its Central States Football League season last week with a 31-8 victory over Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla. The Aggies outgained Bacone 504-268 in total offense. ... Lyon lost 41-14 to Langston in its CSFL opener Sept. 9 in Batesville before rebounding last week with a 61-0 nonconference victory over Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, N.D. ... Freshman kicker Ignacio Gomez of Wilmer, Texas, was named the CSFL's Special Teams Player of the Week after making 2 of 3 field goals and 7 of 8 extra points against Trinity Bible.
-- Frankie Frisco
Sports on 09/23/2017
Print Headline: Today’s CSFL game
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Today’s CSFL game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.