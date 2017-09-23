Position-by-position analysis

Quarterback

The Aggies are likely to use true freshman Kellen Mond and senior Jake Hubenak. Mond (36-72-1, 433 yards, 4 TDs) has begun to show why he was a prime dual-threat recruit. He is averaging 144.3 passing yards per game. Hubenak (12-15-0, 93 yards) is solid, not flashy. The Aggies are No. 92 in passing offense (196.0) and No. 105 in efficiency.

Austin Allen (23-42-1, 273 yards, 2 TDs) is off to a rugged start as he works on timing with a mostly new receiving corps. An issue with his throwing motion affected his deep throws vs. TCU, but he says the flaw is fixed. Allen is not among the top 100 QBs with 136.5 passing yards per game and he’s No. 88 in efficiency (120.3). Arkansas is No. 116 in passing offense (158.5 ypg) and No. 75 in efficiency.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

Trayveon Williams (33-256, 3 TDs) sat out last week with a sore ankle to prepare for the Hogs. Williams averages 7.8 ypc. Kendall Bussey (32-204, 1), Keith Ford (31-130, 3) and Jacob Kibodi (5-104, 1) give the Aggies 4 good backs. Williams (12-153, 2) and Ford (10-55) hurt the Hogs last year, along with QB Trevor Knight (10-157, 2).

Devwah Whaley (23-92, 1) has yet to hit his best stride. David Williams (17-88, 2) had a solid game vs. TCU in week 2. Chase Hayden (16-121, 1) rushed for 1 yard vs. TCU, and coaches say he’ll get more work today. Hayden averages 7.6 ypc and Williams is at 5.2. Hogs backs combined for 131 yards vs. the Aggies last year.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Receivers/tight ends

Christian Kirk (14-141, 2) has not been fully unleashed in 2017. Jhamon Ausbon (10-108, 1), Damion Ratley (3-99), Clyde Chriss (4-52) and Aaron Hansford (3-39) are the best options behind Kirk after the Aggies lost a batch of standouts. Texas A&M is averaging 10.9 yards per catch, an indication of a young quarterback throwing shorter routes.

Arkansas is still sorting things out at receiver and giving its top unit more reps, led by Jonathan Nance (6-100, 1), Jared Cornelius (2-8), Deon Stewart (3-31, 1) and Jordan Jones (1-8). La’Michael Pettway (1-7) had a setback in week 2. Tight ends Cheyenne O’Grady (4-41, 1), Austin Cantrell (2-16) and Jeremy Patton (1-32) need to be handy outlets against the Aggies’ pressure.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Line

The Aggies moved Erik McCoy back to center last week and liked the results. The other projected starters are LT Koda Martin, LG Colton Prater, RG Connor Lanfear and RT Keaton Sutherland. The Aggies have played freshman Ryan McCollum while experimenting with three different lineups. The Aggies average 5.0 yards per carry and are No. 50 in total offense (448.0).

Arkansas looks prepared to run out the same starting lineup — tackles Colton Jackson and Johnny Gibson, guards Hjalte Froholdt and Ty Clary and center Frank Ragnow. The interior players have graded out fairly well, particularly Froholdt and Ragnow, but the edge blockers have been inconsistent. Arkansas averages 4.8 yards per carry and is No. 107 in total offense (341.0).

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

DEFENSE

Line

End Jarrett Johnson (3, 1 FF, 1 sack, 1 PBU) wreaked havoc on UCLA for a half. The other DE starter is Qualen Cunningham (3). The Aggies rotate well at tackle, with Zaycoven Henderson (6, 1 TFL), Kingsley Keke (5), Daylon Mack (6, 3 TFL) and Justin Madubuike (1) earning time. The Aggies rank No. 6 against the run (76.7).

McTelvin Agim (13, 2.5 TFL) is off to a solid start at LE opposite T.J. Smith (4) on the Hogs’ 3-man front. Bijhon Jackson (3, 1 hurry) and Austin Capps (4, 0.5 sacks) rotate at nose guard. Briston Guidry (2, 0.5 TFL, 1 FR), Armon Watts (3) and Jonathan Marshall (1, 0.5 TFL) help at end. Arkansas is No. 62 against the run (137.5).

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Linebackers

Tyrel Dodson (20, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 PBU) is very active in the middle. He recovered a fumble vs. Arkansas last year. WLB Otaro Alaka (19, 1 TFL) is coming off a strong game. Cullen Gillaspia (2) and Buddy Johnson (1) work at SLB in A&M’s base 4-3. The Aggies are No. 75 in total defense (400.3) and No. 79 in scoring (26.7).

Dre Greenlaw (19, 1 hurry) is coming off a 17-tackle game. He and De’Jon Harris (13, 1.5 TFL) start inside, with Randy Ramsey (5, 1 sack) and Dwayne Eugene (4, 1 sack) outside. Grant Morgan (8, 1 PBU), Dee Walker (4), Karl Roesler, Gabe Richardson (1, 1 FF) and Hayden Henry (1) also play. The Hogs are No. 17 in total defense (268.0), No. 35 in scoring (17.5).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

Texas A&M’s Armani Watts (26, 4 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU) has already been involved in four takeaways. Fellow safety Donovan Wilson, out with a foot injury, has been replaced by Larry Pryor (17, 1 PBU). Myles Jones (12, 4 PBU), a 6-4 freshman, Priest Wilis (8) and Charles Oliver (6, 1 sack, 1 PBU) are the top corners. The Aggies are No. 121 in passing yards allowed (323.7).

The Razorbacks have excelled at not allowing big plays. Senior Henre’ Toliver (5, 1 FR, 1 PBU) and freshman Kamren Curl (4, 1 PBU) are backed up at CB by Chevin Calloway (1) and Britto Tutt. Kevin Richardson (9) is the top nickel back, while Santos Ramirez (10, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FF), Josh Liddell (6, 1 FF) and De’Andre Coley (4) rotate at safety. The Hogs are No. 13 in passing yards allowed (130.5).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

The Aggies have weapons across the board, starting with preseason All-America return man Christian Kirk, who has five career punt return TDs. He’s averaging 26 yards per kickoff return. Punter Shane Tripucka (48.25) is the nation’s No. 5 punter and the Aggies are No. 8 in net punting (44.6). Daniel LaCamera is 5 of 7 on FGs and 14 of 14 on PATS.

The Razorbacks are not excelling at any facet of the kicking game and are struggling in several, particularly place-kicking (0 of 2 FGs), punt return (no returns), and kickoff returns (No. 101 with a 17.5 average). Connor Limpert has been OK on kickoffs with 40 percent touchbacks. Punter Blake Johnson’s 40.4-yard average is No. 71 and the Hogs are No. 90 in net punting (36.1).

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Intangibles

Texas A&M has the confidence that comes from winning five games in a row in the series, the past three at AT&T Stadium, as well as knowing they’ve rallied from large deficits in a couple of the games. The Aggies have pressure in that another loss will further the angst in College Station, Texas, over the future of Coach Kevin Sumlin.

Big motivation for the Razorbacks: Nobody on the current roster has hoisted the Southwest Classic trophy. Arkansas fans have had two weeks to stew on the Razorbacks’ shortcomings after their 28-7 loss to TCU, so there’s incentive to prevent another fan outburst. Coach Bret Bielema has not beaten A&M or Alabama in his first four seasons.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas