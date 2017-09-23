QB Hansen's 2017 off to a flying start

DALLAS -- A few days before Justice Hansen started his first season opener for Arkansas State University, the redshirt junior quarterback said he was eager for the season to begin.

His statistics spell out why he couldn't wait.

Through two games, Hansen ranks sixth in passing yards per game (375.5), 11th in passing touchdowns (8) and 16th in completion percentage (.707).

No ASU quarterback has ever averaged more than 300 yards passing during an entire season (Ryan Aplin holds the record at 276 per game in 2011). Hansen already has reached three milestones this season by setting the single-game school records for most passes (68) and completions (46) in the 43-36 loss to Nebraska, and tying the school record for most touchdown passes in a game (5) in the 48-3 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

When asked Wednesday to reflect on his performance, Hansen said he's "always hard on myself" and credited his success to ASU Coach Blake Anderson's game plan.

Anderson issued both praise and criticism during the team's weekly news conference Monday, saying both he and Hansen were more focused on his overthrow of Kendrick Edwards in the end zone against UAPB than the successes.

"He's not looking at stats," Anderson said. "At all. It's the one's that he missed that bother him.

"And that's one of the reasons he's going to be a really good player when it's all said and done. He's good now, but he's not near as good as he can be."

Hansen now is tasked with outgunning an SMU offense tonight at 6 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas that is just as explosive as his own.

SMU sophomore quarterback Ben Hicks has thrown completions of more than 40 yards to five different receivers, and he has Heisman hopeful and junior receiver Courtland Sutton (11 catches, 185 yards, 5 touchdown) as a target.

ASU senior wide receiver Dijon Paschal (seven catches, 52 yards) did not practice Wednesday, and he is day to day after he bruised his upper sternum and shoulder when he dropped a pass against UAPB and fell on top of the football.

ASU offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said Edwards, a junior, and freshman Jonathan Adams would fill in for Paschal at the outside receiver position if can't go tonight.

"We're very blessed to be as deep as we are," Faulkner said. "We can roll those guys pretty much in and out. That's what we've been doing pretty much in the first two weeks, anyway."

Adams, a Jonesboro native, caught a 23-yard touchdown pass against UAPB. Edwards has 119 yards and a touchdown this season.

"He's made a lot of plays for us this season," Hansen said of Edwards, who is in his first season at ASU after transferring from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. "Me and him are still getting on the same page. I think as the season goes on, you can expect more from him."

The SMU defense ranks outside the NCAA's Top 100 in scoring defense (34 points per game) and total defense (443.7 yards per game), but the Mustangs are opportunistic by ranking 7th with 8 turnovers forced (five fumbles, three interceptions) that have produced two defensive touchdowns.

Both touchdowns were scored by junior cornerback Jordan Wyatt -- an 85-yard interception return and a fumble recovery in the end zone in a 58-14 victory over Stephen F. Austin.

"That's where they've kind of made their hay," Faulkner said. "When you flip the film on and there's guys carrying the ball with bad ball security, they get the ball out. They are trying to get the ball out as well as anybody we've seen on tape."

ASU's two turnovers this season are Hansen interceptions against Nebraska, including one that was batted at the line of scrimmage when the Red Wolves were at the Nebraska 9.

The Red Wolves also turned the ball over on downs against UAPB when Hansen fumbled a snap at the Golden Lions 1.

"Our confidence in Justice Hansen is very high," Faulkner said. "He's playing really good football right now."

Sports on 09/23/2017